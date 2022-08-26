Website Logo
  • Friday, August 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Women encouraged to go topless in public pools to curb ‘sexualisation’ of their bodies and ‘fight discrimination’

Spanish authorities launched campaign to encourage body positivity in women.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Spanish authorities have declared that women should swim topless in public pools to end the sexualisation of their bodies, and also fight discrimination.

Catalan authorities have launched an advertising campaign to support a woman’s right to go topless after a complaint that they had been stopped from doing so, and were asked to cover up their breasts at public pools, The Telegraph reports.

The campaign, by Catalonia’s Department of Equality and Feminism, comes after Spain’s Left-wing government launched its own advertising campaign for summer, encouraging and supporting plus-size and older women to head to the beach this summer.

Some of the taglines read as “all bodies are beach bodies” and “summer is ours too.” In one case a topless woman who has had a mastectomy was also featured.

A video that supports the campaign addresses double standards between genders, pointing to the fact that it is more acceptable for men to go topless than women.

In the video, the Catalan authorities have reportedly said, “The sexualisation of women starts when they are young, and it accompanies us all our lives. That we must cover up our breasts in some spaces is proof.”

Neus Pociello, executive director for the Catalan Women’s Institute, which is part of the regional government, told The Telegraph, “We wanted to try to combat the discrimination that women suffer sometimes when they go topless in some situations like swimming pools. Women should have the right to freedom of expression with their bodies.”

She adds, “This discrimination stems from the sexualisation of women’s bodies and it starts from a young age when girls are dressed in bikinis, even when they are pre-pubescent. We hope this campaign reverses this.”

According to The Telegraph, last year, Mariona Trabal, co-founder of Mugrons Lliures (campaign group), or Free Nipples won a campaign to allow women to go topless at municipal swimming pools in Barcelona – she wanted to point out that the choice should be left up to women (but they should have the same rights as men) if they wanted to expose their chests.

However, Trabal, 69, reportedly told The Telegraph that despite her victory fewer younger women go topless at the beach.

She is quoted as saying, “Younger women seem more worried about men looking at them when they are on the beach.”

On the other hand, the topless campaign has also reportedly attracted criticism, with Manuel Mendoza tweeting, “In reality is there nothing better to sort out in Catalonia?”

Additionally, Claudia Gaeta Ruffo is reported to have said on social media, “The Catalan government spends everyone’s money on pro-topless campaigns because it thinks I am afraid of my breasts. Let’s see if the regional sets an example and shows that he is not afraid of his penis.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Braverman ‘supremely disappointed’ as legal department officials attend ‘Queer Leadership’ event on taxpayers’ money
News
Albanian police could be stationed in UK to tackle Channel crossings
News
Silicon Valley start-up using tech to make Indian voices ‘sound whiter’
News
‘I hate you fu*** Indians,’ Texas woman arrested for assaulting 4 Indian Americans women
News
UK removed only 21 inadmissible asylum seekers to safe third countries in 18 months
INDIA
American Sikh journalist deported within hours of landing in India, claims family
News
‘Please help the other women who are still in Afghanistan’, says this TV…
News
Sydney nightclub bans staring without ‘verbal consent’ to ensure women safety
News
Indian restaurant owner in Birmingham hits back at customer who gave ‘insulting’ one…
News
Bookings at Indian restaurant in Cheshire go off the charts after Ryan Reynolds’…
News
Priti Patel strikes new deal with Albania to deport migrants who cross Channel
News
Scientists were given too much power during pandemic: Rishi Sunak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Novak Djokovic pulls out from US Open due to vaccination…
Women encouraged to go topless in public pools to curb…
With one eye on T20 World Cup, sub-continental giants resume…
‘They’re telling stories, we’re selling stars’: Anupam Kher on South…
Marsha Blackburn becomes latest US lawmaker to visit Taiwan, defies…
European Commission looks into complaints over UK sewage dump