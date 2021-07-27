Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 421,382
Total Cases 31,440,951
Today's Fatalities 415
Today's Cases 29,689

News

Woman wearing Charlie Hebdo T-shirt stabbed in London park

:Speakers Corner. A famous venue for public debate in Hyde Park. Pic by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

UK police on Monday (26) said they were investigating the knife attack on the woman in a London park wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon from Charlie Hebdo, the French magazine targeted by jihadists.

 

The 39-year-old victim suffered a stab wound and was seen with blood pouring down the side of her face after the stabbing at the site where people gather for public speeches and debates on Sunday, reports said.  

She was treated in hospital for a minor slash injury after the attack on Sunday afternoon at Speakers Corner’ in Hyde Park, Metropolitan police said.

Footage posted on YouTube showed a man in a hooded top approach a woman holding an umbrella and stab her, apparently several times. 

The woman’s T-shirt has the Charlie Hebdo logo and a cartoon showing a Muslim man kissing a cartoonist with the slogan “L’amour plus fort que la haine” (love is stronger than hate). 

Speakers’ Corner is a historic place for open-air debate where people are allowed to make speeches on any lawful subject.

Police has not identified the victim yet but some social media handles claimed that she was Hatun Tash, a preacher from a group called DCCI Ministries that says it seeks to preach the Christian Gospel to Muslims.

Detectives said they had recovered a knife at the scene and the victim has given an account of what happened.

“We know that this assault was witnessed by a number of people, many of whom captured it on their phones. I would ask them, if they have not already done so, to contact police,” said Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley.

Bingley asked people not to “speculate on the motive for the attack until we have established the full facts”.

Twelve members of staff at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo were gunned down in January 2015 by two brothers who vowed allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan reopens Afghan border crossing at Chaman
News
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in key services
PAKISTAN
Bodies of Sadpara, two other mountaineers spotted near Pakistan’s K2 summit
News
Chinese president’s visit to Tibet is threat to India, says US Congressman
News
Hariprasad Swami of Haridham Sokhada Swaminarayan Sanstha no more
UK
Missing Wolverhampton girl, 12, found safe after days of search
SRI LANKA
Delta becoming dominant variant in Sri Lanka: Health official
News
UK is ‘not out of woods yet’, says No 10 as cases fall…
UK
London high court announces Vijay Mallya bankrupt
UK
Heathrow Airport tells UK to open up travel
PAKISTAN
Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow
UK
India urges UK to review travel ban
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Pakistan reopens Afghan border crossing at Chaman
UK expands isolation-exempted sectors list to tackle staff shortage in…
Bodies of Sadpara, two other mountaineers spotted near Pakistan’s K2…
Navarasa Trailer: Netflix’s Tamil anthology by Mani Ratnam looks interesting
Chinese president’s visit to Tibet is threat to India, says…
Hariprasad Swami of Haridham Sokhada Swaminarayan Sanstha no more