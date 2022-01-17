Website Logo
  • Monday, January 17, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089

News

Woman jailed over death threats to MP Naz Shah

Labour MP Naz Shah. (Courtesy: UK Parliament)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A woman was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for her threat to Bradford West MP through a series of email last year.

Sundas Alam, 30, of Princeville Street had threatened Naz Shah in one of the emails to put a “bullet through the head”, which eventually forced the MP fleeing their home in the middle of the night with her children.

Recently, MP Sir David Amess visiting his constituency was stabbed to death, and making a reference to that incident, Judge Sean Morris said politicians “should not have to put up with threats”, the BBC has reported.

Alam, who worked for the probation service then had cloned the emails to make it appear that they were sent by someone else, which resulted in an innocent family being picked by the police in the night and being questioned for 20 hours.

Sundas Alam
Sundas Alam, 30, of Princeville Street. (Image: West Yorkshire Police)

During the trial, Shah said she had received threats before but this one seemed to be a firearms threat and was forced to dial 999.

Judge Morris said this sentence will prove to be a detterent to others in the future.

“There has to be an element of deterrent, especially in the light of recent tragic events”, he was quoted as saying.

“Members of parliament dedicate their lives to the service of their constituents and their country.

“They should not have to put up with threats. It should not be something that goes with the job.”

Detective chief inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police, speaking after the sentencing, said: “We welcome the sentence that Alam has received and hope it serves as a warning to others that threats towards public figures such as MPs are treated seriously and positive action will be taken to ensure offences are investigated thoroughly and robustly.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to protecting members of the public from threats and harm and works closely with our MPs, to review their security arrangements and consider any additional safety concerns they may have.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Texas captor had criminal record, says brother
PAKISTAN
YouTube channel reunites 200 families across India-Pakistan border
UK
Leeds private hire drivers to go on strike
INDIA
Indian Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj passes away
UK
Councillors question bullying and racism culture at Nottingham hospitals
UK
Three jailed for fatally stabbing 19-year-old at Coventry garage
UK
Man jailed for Bradford speeding and road crash
News
India’s main cities record sharp fall in Covid infections
UK
Labour leader Starmer says Johnson ‘broke the law’
News
Texas hostage-taker named as British citizen as UK police arrest 2
PAKISTAN
Pakistan offers permanent residency scheme for rich foreigners
UK
Contempt of court: TV expert solicitor Sophie Khan jailed
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
Texas captor had criminal record, says brother
Woman jailed over death threats to MP Naz Shah
YouTube channel reunites 200 families across India-Pakistan border
Leeds private hire drivers to go on strike
Indian Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj passes away
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE