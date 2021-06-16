Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 379,573
Total Cases 29,633,105
Today's Fatalities 2,542
Today's Cases 62,224

News

Woman in her 40s fell to death near Durdle Door

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

TAHIRA JABEEN, a woman in her 40s, is believed to have died in front of her adult daughter while coming down the cliff near Durdle Door in Dorset on Monday (14). Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the mother-of-five, calling her a “loved person” and “a very dear friend and colleague”.

The Dudley resident had climbed about halfway down the cliff before she reportedly lost her footing after which she struck the rock on the way down and landed at the bottom of the cliff at Man O’War beach. Witnesses said that the woman was trying to take a shortcut down a seaside cliff while her daughter took the longer route from the coastal path to the beach via steps.

Being one of the hottest days of the year so far, the beach was packed with people at the time. The woman had ignored warning signs of people telling her not to come down the cliff as they shouted at her to stop, saying “you’ll fall” and “you could die”, media reports quoted the witnesses as saying.

Finlay Cameron, a tourism management student who witnessed the incident, said: “There were 150 to 200 people on the beach at the time chilling and relaxing.”

“A few people then spotted this woman who was petite with dark hair in a summer’s dress carrying a beach bag walking down the grassy side of the cliff.”

“We were all shouting at her ‘don’t come down this way, you’ll fall’ and others shouted ‘you could die’. She could hear us and replied, ‘I’m going to come down this way’.”

Coastguards and police officers kept members of the public back while paramedics tried to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3.30 pm.

A spokesperson for Dorset police said they were carrying out investigations on behalf of the coroner. They confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A Just Giving page set up to raise money to support the victim’s family describes the woman as a “caring and jolly person”. It has so far raised £1,950.

The Durdle Door landmark on the Jurassic Coast has become popular among thrill-seekers as well as beachgoers in recent years. Last summer two young men were reported to be seriously injured while leaping from the cliff into the sea.

Car parks and routes to the coast on the estate have warning signs to stay away from the cliffs and to avoid sitting directly beneath them.

 

 

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Indian-origin author turns down an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List
News
Exclusive: We hope Mayawati gives us tickets for 2022 UP polls, else we’ll see other…
News
Met Police is still systemically racist, says former chief superintendent
INDIA
Covid-19 has created an ‘ecosystem’ of innovation in India: Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
PAKISTAN
Pakistan outperforms India, Bangladesh in labour export in 2020
PAKISTAN
India, Pakistan basmati rice exporters ‘agree to share ownership?’
News
Bangladesh passes bill to deal with hajj irregularities
News
UN urged to probe sharing of Rohingya data in Bangladesh
News
Indian billionaire admits cheating to beat chess legend Anand in charity game
News
New rule allows officials to issue a ‘non molestation’ order via phone, email…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks five million Sputnik V doses from Russia
INDIA
Indian Prime Minister Modi calls for reducing pressure on land & its resources
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Powerful lockdown poems for humanity
UK ministers to be advised against mass vaccination for children,…
RRR: Alia Bhatt to resume the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s…
Woman in her 40s fell to death near Durdle Door
Indian-origin author turns down an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday…
Exclusive: We hope Mayawati gives us tickets for 2022 UP…