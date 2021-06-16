Woman in her 40s fell to death near Durdle Door

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

TAHIRA JABEEN, a woman in her 40s, is believed to have died in front of her adult daughter while coming down the cliff near Durdle Door in Dorset on Monday (14). Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the mother-of-five, calling her a “loved person” and “a very dear friend and colleague”.

The Dudley resident had climbed about halfway down the cliff before she reportedly lost her footing after which she struck the rock on the way down and landed at the bottom of the cliff at Man O’War beach. Witnesses said that the woman was trying to take a shortcut down a seaside cliff while her daughter took the longer route from the coastal path to the beach via steps.

Being one of the hottest days of the year so far, the beach was packed with people at the time. The woman had ignored warning signs of people telling her not to come down the cliff as they shouted at her to stop, saying “you’ll fall” and “you could die”, media reports quoted the witnesses as saying.

Finlay Cameron, a tourism management student who witnessed the incident, said: “There were 150 to 200 people on the beach at the time chilling and relaxing.”

“A few people then spotted this woman who was petite with dark hair in a summer’s dress carrying a beach bag walking down the grassy side of the cliff.”

“We were all shouting at her ‘don’t come down this way, you’ll fall’ and others shouted ‘you could die’. She could hear us and replied, ‘I’m going to come down this way’.”

Coastguards and police officers kept members of the public back while paramedics tried to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3.30 pm.

A spokesperson for Dorset police said they were carrying out investigations on behalf of the coroner. They confirmed that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A Just Giving page set up to raise money to support the victim’s family describes the woman as a “caring and jolly person”. It has so far raised £1,950.

The Durdle Door landmark on the Jurassic Coast has become popular among thrill-seekers as well as beachgoers in recent years. Last summer two young men were reported to be seriously injured while leaping from the cliff into the sea.

Car parks and routes to the coast on the estate have warning signs to stay away from the cliffs and to avoid sitting directly beneath them.