Djokovic wins five-hour Wimbledon epic to reach semi-finals

NOVAK DJOKOVIC battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history, overcoming injury and more than five hours of tennis to book a semi-final against defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Five hours after walking on to Centre Court, Novak Djokovic was still standing.

The 39-year-old Serb came through the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history to beat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (12/10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/4) and set up a semi-final against defending champion and world number one Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic, who is 14 years older than Auger-Aliassime, also had to overcome a left calf injury suffered in the opening set before sealing victory after five hours and 15 minutes in sweltering temperatures. The deciding tie-break finished only minutes before the 2200 GMT curfew that would have halted play for the night.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion repeatedly found a way back in a match that remained level until the closing tie-break, where he drew on his experience to reach another semi-final at the All England Club.

Asked how he managed to come through the contest, Djokovic said: "With racquet and a lot of heart. I have management of the nerves and the extreme tension you feel in these kind of matches.

"Towards the end, it was really anyone's game. What can I say, these are the kind of moments that I still play tennis for, for sure.

"I was telling the kids to go to sleep, I'm glad they stayed because it was one of the best matches I was part of on this court in my career."

The victory added to Djokovic's long list of milestones. He reached a record-extending 15th Wimbledon semi-final and his 55th at Grand Slam level. He also became the first man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in eight consecutive editions, moving ahead of Roger Federer, and the oldest man to reach the last four at the tournament since Ken Rosewall in 1974.

Djokovic is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title and an eighth Wimbledon crown that would equal Federer's record. His reward is another meeting with Sinner, who beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

The Serb has won five of his 11 meetings with Sinner. He beat the Italian at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 before losing their semi-final at the All England Club in 2025. Djokovic responded by defeating Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals in January.

Despite the result, Djokovic admitted he was surprised he was still able to match players much younger than him.

"I guess yes, at this stage that I'm still able to battle these young guys that have 15 years less than me, that I'm able to beat them at the tightest possible scoreline. Of course, in a sense, it is really a nice surprise," he said.

"I try to also enjoy the moments like this. I think it was a really thrilling experience for us players, but also the crowd. I'm sure also a lot of people watching on TV. Glad to be part of another historic match."

He ranked the victory among the best matches of his Wimbledon career, alongside his five-set win over Roger Federer in the 2019 final.

"It's exciting to be part of such an epic match that was played over five hours, whatever it was," he said.

"Just one of the best matches I was honestly part of in Wimbledon. Maybe the Wimbledon final in 2019 comes close in terms of time.

"The crowd was up on their feet, particularly the last 30 minutes. They recognised how special the moment was. Just very proud to come out as a winner."

Whether he can recover in time for Sinner is now the biggest question.

"I wish it was the final so I don't need to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow, but yeah, I'm happy," an exhausted Djokovic said.

He later added: "I don't know what tomorrow brings. To be honest, let's see. I'm still in the tournament.

"I still want to go at least one more step further. But this was as good as a final for me. I gave it all that I had."

Looking ahead to Friday's semi-final, Djokovic said: "Now I have Sinner. Another great, historic run for me at the Grand Slams. This is what counts the most, honestly.

"I still try to prove to myself and others that I'm able to compete with the best players in the world and beat them in the biggest stage."

He also said: "It's just another semi-final for me. I'm going to look at all the numbers and everything when I finish my career."

And added: "Right now, it's all business. I still have to recover. I'm still in the tournament, and I have the best player in the world in a few days."

Djokovic had spoken earlier in the tournament about using hyperbaric and cryo chambers, cold immersions and red light and pulse therapies as he continues to compete against younger opponents.

Those methods were tested when he injured his left calf in the ninth game of the opening set. He needed treatment before returning to win the tie-break, drawing loud cheers from the Centre Court crowd.

Auger-Aliassime hit back to take the second set. Despite the sunshine, the Centre Court roof was then closed, prompting Djokovic to argue with an official that "we're an outdoor tournament".

Djokovic regained control in the third set, becoming only the second player to break the Canadian's serve during this year's tournament. He moved a break ahead in the fourth set before Auger-Aliassime recovered to force a decider.

There was no separating the pair in the fifth set until the deciding tie-break, where Djokovic sealed one of the longest and hardest-fought victories of his Wimbledon career before soaking up the applause from the Centre Court crowd.