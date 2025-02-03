Skip to content
Will government inaction on science, trade & innovation cost the UK its economic future?

Policy makers need to focus on clearly demonstrated and long-standing economic barriers – from skills gaps, to connectivity challenges and disparity in the public investment landscape

The life sciences and science tech sectors more widely continue to see out migration of companies

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE
By Dr Nik Kotecha OBEFeb 03, 2025

As the government wrestles with market backlash and deep business concern from early economic decisions, the layers of economic complexity are building.

The Independent reported earlier in January on the government watchdog’s own assessment of the cost of Brexit - something which is still being fully weighed up, but their estimates show that “the economy will take a 15 per cent hit to trade in the long term”. Bloomberg Economics valued the impact to date (in 2023) at £100bn in lost output each year - values and impact which must be read alongside the now over-reported and repetitively stated “black hole” in government finances, being used to rationalise decisions which are already proving damaging.

Brexit’s constraint on international trade in many sectors brought barriers we’re still having to unpack and navigate. In pharmaceuticals for instance, we’re left with a skewed playing field between the UK and Europe with one-sided regulation advantages, formal market entry barriers and new costs now stacked in, which tumble margins and reduce competitiveness - no matter what productivity increases we achieve.

The life sciences and science tech sectors more widely continue to see out migration of companies and IP - to jurisdictions where development support, support to scale and growth acceleration can be found - the US being one of these. This is now a well-trodden path - companies and knowledge with potential taking the economic benefits of concepts born in the UK beyond our shores, in order to grow.

The last few days saw the publication of findings from the Governments Science and Technology Committee Inquiry into engineering biology, an area of excellence and remarkable potential for the UK. The inquiry found that incentives are needed to anchor bio-tech firms here, re-commitments must be made on government R&D investment, support is critical to address a growing vacuum in skills and also for access to capital to support. Only then will we enable scaling as globally competitive companies. This support is currently missing - but crucial.

These fundamental gaps in policy and support are now so frustratingly obvious, longstanding and frankly, big enough to be visible from space. That’s tongue in cheek of course - but they’re visible to business as we make difficult choices - and they are visible to competitor economies who are capitalising on them. Our “own” scrutiny of opportunities and barriers continues to reveal this now familiar refrain of well evidenced needs.

There’s urgent action needed - the answers are known. But will positive steps now follow? Or will we continue to jeopardise, long-term, the true potential of the UK economy by ignoring what businesses truly need, to bring about sustained growth, continued recovery - and assert the UK’s position as an economic force to be reckoned with? Whilst the Chancellor has this week highlighted ‘there are no easy routes… [to growth]’ – I’d encourage policy makers to focus on clearly demonstrated and long-standing economic barriers – from skills gaps, to connectivity challenges, to disparity in the public investment landscape and more; and start to dismantle those - at pace.

I firmly believe that the UK as a science superpower is within reach - our science innovation, translation and manufacturing is second to none - but the government needs to come to the table quickly, and play its promised role as a positive and invested partner to business.

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE is an internationally renowned businessman, scientist, influencer and serial entrepreneur. He is the founder and chairman of RandalSun Capital.

Deep love for laughter

Pooja K

Deep love for laughter

Pooja K

MY JOURNEY with comedy has been deeply intertwined with personal growth, grief, and selfdiscovery. It stems from learning acceptance and gradually rebuilding the self-confidence I had completely lost over the last few years.

After the sudden and tragic loss of my father to Covid, I was overwhelmed with grief and depression. I had just finished recording a video for my YouTube channel when I received the devastating news. That video was part of a comedy series about how people were coping with lockdown in different ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK riots

Last summer’s riots demonstrated how misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric, ignited by a tiny minority of extremists, can lead to violence on our streets

Getty Images

‘Events in 2024 have shown that social cohesion cannot be an afterthought’

THE past year was marked by significant global events, and the death and devastation in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan – with diplomatic efforts failing to achieve peace – have tested our values.

The involvement of major powers in proxy wars and rising social and economic inequalities have deepened divisions and prolonged suffering, with many losing belief in humanity. The rapid social and political shifts – home and abroad – will continue to challenge our values and resilience in 2025 and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less
Values, inner apartheid, and diet

The author at Mandela-Gandhi Exhibition, Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, South Africa (December 2024)

Values, inner apartheid, and diet

Dr. Prabodh Mistry

In the UK, local governments have declared a Climate Emergency, but I struggle to see any tangible changes made to address it. Our daily routines remain unchanged, with roads and shops as crowded as ever, and life carrying on as normal with running water and continuous power in our homes. All comforts remain at our fingertips, and more are continually added. If anything, the increasing abundance of comfort is dulling our lives by disconnecting us from nature and meaningful living.

I have just spent a month in South Africa, visiting places where Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela lived, including the jails. They both fought against the Apartheid laws imposed by the white ruling community. However, no oppressor ever grants freedom to the oppressed unless the latter rises to challenge the status quo. This was true in South Africa, just as it was in India. Mahatma Gandhi united the people of India to resist British rule for many years, but it was the threat posed by the Indian army, returning from the Second World War and inspired by the leadership of Subhas Chandra Bose, that ultimately won independence. In South Africa, the threat of violence led by Nelson Mandela officially ended Apartheid in April 1994, when Mandela was sworn in as the country’s first Black president.

Keep ReadingShow less
Singh and Carter were empathic leaders as well as great humanists’

File photograph of former US president Jimmy Carter with Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi, on October 27, 2006

Singh and Carter were empathic leaders as well as great humanists’

Dinesh Sharma

THE world lost two remarkable leaders last month – the 13th prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, (September 26, 1932-December 26, 2024).and the 39th president of the US, Jimmy Carter (October 1, 1924-December 29, 2024).

We are all mourning their loss in our hearts and minds. Certainly, those of us who still see the world through John Lennon’s rose-coloured glasses will know this marks the end of an era in global politics. Imagine all the people; /Livin’ life in peace; /You may say I’m a dreamer; / But I’m not the only one; /I hope someday you’ll join us;/ And the world will be as one (Imagine, John Lennon, 1971) Both Singh and Carter were authentic leaders and great humanists. While Carter was left of Singh in policy, they were both liberals – Singh was a centrist technocrat with policies that uplifted the poor. They were good and decent human beings, because they upheld a view of human nature that is essentially good, civil, and always thinking of others even in the middle of bitter political rivalries, qualities we need in leaders today as our world seems increasingly fractious, self-absorbed and devolving. Experts claim authentic leadership is driven by:

Keep ReadingShow less
Why this was the year of governing anxiously

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer at the state opening of parliament in July after Labour won the general elections by a landslide

Why this was the year of governing anxiously

THIS year was literally one of two halves in the British government.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer each had six months in Downing Street, give or take a handful of days in July. Yet this was the year of governing anxiously.

Keep ReadingShow less
