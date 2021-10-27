Website Logo
  Wednesday, October 27, 2021
News

Widow of millionaire battles four stepchildren for her share

Exterior of the Royal Courts of Justice in London. (Representational Image: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

The widow of a millionaire is battling a court row after she was left out of his will.

Srendarjit Kaur Jassal, 57, is fighting for her share from her late husband Fiaz Ali Shah’s wealth after he died of a brain haemorrhage last year and left all of his fortune to his only son, Sajad Ali Shah.

Jassal, who was called ‘a b***h’ by one of his daughters, said she was entitled for a share because she was living with Shah, 64, as his wife before his death.

However, his children, all from his previous marriage, claim that the couple had split in 2012 and their relationship was ‘on again off again’.

The millionaire’s three daughters Sabrina, Sofia and Shabana were not named in his last will in 2018. But they said he had set up a ‘secret trust’ for them.

Jassal is suing and claiming that she is entitled to ‘reasonable provision’ from her dead husband’s estate. She also insists that her marriage was strong and to prove her claim she has a loving valentine text from the year her husband died.

London High Court has heard that Shah died in March 2020, leaving behind a property portfolio and £1.1 million in the bank.

She claims under the 1975 Inheritance Act, because they lived together as husband and wife in the years leading up to his death, she has ‘reasonable provision’ from his estate.

Jassal’s barrister, Andrew Morrell, told the court that Shah supported her when they were together. She also claims to have had a loving relationship when she lived in the same house as Shah in Slough.

Morrell told the court they were together for nearly 20 years and married under Islamic law. But her stepdaughter Shabana told the judge, “They were together until 2012, but after that they broke up.”

Shabana said his father’s relationship with Jassall was “not serious”, she told the court and added she “didn’t like some of her behaviour and the way she treated him.”

Shabana did admit of calling her stepmother a b***h. She said Jassal was denying her access to her father while he was unwell.

“I was supposed to see him in hospital but I was told that I wasn’t allowed to,” she said.

Shah’s son sajad also backed his sister’s version of events and insisted his father and stepmother were estranged. He said: “She got kicked out in 2012.”

“They broke up in 2012. It had been boiling over for a long time and I would say they were having big problems from about 2009,” he told the judge.

Oliver Ingham, fighting for the siblings, told the judge: “She was not living with Mr Shah in the same household for the two years immediately prior to his death at all – let alone as “husband and wife”.’

Their relationship was ‘complicated and variable’, said Mr Ingham, labelling it ‘on again off again’.

But Jassal’s barrister highlighted a slew texts between her and Shah, saying they proved the stability of their relationship.

The barrister said: “But there are many, many expressions of love and affection. For example, on their last Valentine’s day, the deceased texted: ‘But I still love you, no one can love you like me’.”

Jassal was supported by Shah for nearly 20 years, has ‘virtually no financial resources’ and cannot work due to medical complaints, he added.

Given her plight, she now deserves a ‘very significant payment from the estate,’ said her barrister.

Mr Morrell also challenged the existence of any ‘secret trust’ designed to benefit all of Shah’s offspring.

In the court battle, Jassal is suing Sajad and Shabana Shah, who are both executors of their father’s will.

The judge has now reserved his ruling in the case to be given at a later date.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

