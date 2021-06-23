Who made Shahid Kapoor cry?

Shahid Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

It has been two years since moviegoers saw Shahid Kapoor on the silver screen. Kabir Singh, the biggest blockbuster of his two-decade-long career, hit the marquee on June 21, 2019. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the romantic drama was the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (2017).

After the thunderous success of Kabir Singh, Kapoor went on to sign Jersey, which is again the official remake of yet another successful Telugu film of the same name. It starred Nani and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

The remake, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur in important roles, was set to arrive in theatres in 2020. However, the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic put all plans into total disarray and now the film is eyeing a release towards the end of the year or early next year.

In his latest interview with a leading Indian publication, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how the film Jersey made him realise a very important aspect of his career. Heaping praises on Nani’s performance, he revealed that the Tollywood actor made him cry 5-6 times while watching the film.

“I am 40 and I could relate myself to the film Jersey, which tells about late success. I am one of those who tasted success very late. Jersey is a family film and it is very close to my heart,” said the actor who has delivered several memorable performances throughout his career.

Kapoor also said that he realised the importance of a good story and decided to bring good stories to the audiences at all costs. Jersey has been directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, who also directed the Telugu film. He is making his debut as a director in Bollywood with the eagerly awaited project.

