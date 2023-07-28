Where Naresh is Nash

By: Amit Roy

WHEN a baby is born, parents wonder about a suitable name for the child. In Britain, Asian parents are aware the name has to pass the “playground test”.

I mention this because an intriguing new book has come my way – What’s in a Name? Friendship, Identity and History in Modern Multicultural Britain by Sheela Banerjee (Sceptre: £18.99).

The cover picture is of Sheela as a little girl with her parents. Sheela herself has named her daughter, Ishaana. Lovely name. More after I have read the book (right).

The Daily Telegraph, I recall, had a Gujarati bus driver who allowed his name, Naresh, to be changed to “Nash” by his English compatriots.

My advice to him was: “Next time someone says his name is ‘Bill’, just say, ‘That’s hard for me to pronounce. Can I call you something simpler like Duryodhana?’”