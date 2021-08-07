Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628

Entertainment

“When Mohenjo Daro didn’t do well, it pulled me back a little bit,” says Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Today, Pooja Hegde has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. Not just in South cinema, but the actress is in huge demand in Bollywood as well. She is presently working on Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty directorial with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will soon commence work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production Bhaijaan with Salman Khan.

There is no denying the fact that today Bollywood is ready to accept the talented actress with open arms, but the scene was completely different when she debuted in Hindi cinema with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro (2016) opposite none other than Hrithik Roshan. Critics heavily panned the film which eventually ended up putting a poor show at the box office.

Five years after the debacle of the big-budgeted historical drama, Hegde has opened about how she felt when her debut film in Bollywood did not work with the audience. “I always feel that when you are not a star kid, your first film becomes highly important and the fate of the film becomes even more important. People are watching your film like an audition in a way and judging if you can act or not and how is your screen presence. Based on that, you get the second film. When the film did not do well, it pulled me back a little bit, but I did not let that stop me from doing my work. I continued pushing forward, working in films down South,” she said in her recent interview.

She goes on to add that the dismal performance of Mohenjo Daro did set her back, but today she deals with failure differently. “It is constant self-talk that I have with myself and try not to get too bogged down by failures. I give myself only 15 minutes to cry about it – you can do whatever you have to, punch a pillow – but after 15 minutes, it is done. That’s something I follow religiously,” she says in conclusion.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of Ponniyin Selvan
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra reveals who inspired him to play Captain Vikram Batra in biopic Shershaah
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao to adopt parents in their next
Entertainment
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani on recreating Katrina Kaif’s Sheila…
Entertainment
Manoj Chetan Singh Kaira makes digital debut with ALT Balaji’s Crimes and Confessions
Entertainment
Exclusive! Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq: Any work that we create should reflect the…
Entertainment
Olympic Games: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other B-Town celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra…
Entertainment
Shero first look: Sunny Leone stuns us in a never-seen-before avatar
Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up the shooting of Uma, tweets ‘This film is all…
Entertainment
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the domestic violence allegations on him…
Entertainment
The Empire trailer: This Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi…
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar in talks to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of…
Sidharth Malhotra reveals who inspired him to play Captain Vikram…
Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao to adopt parents in their…
“When Mohenjo Daro didn’t do well, it pulled me back…
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani…
Manoj Chetan Singh Kaira makes digital debut with ALT Balaji’s…