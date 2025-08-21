Skip to content
What can new online casinos do to stand out against established ones?
Aug 21, 2025
New online casinos are springing up all the time. You would think that the market is saturated with them, but oddly enough, many new casinos are thriving. This is because they are working particularly hard to stand out in a crowded market. On this page, we want to take a look at what a few online casinos are doing to succeed – how they are making sure that, despite being new, they’re the place that gamblers want to be. Yes, it does involve a lot of invested money. However, it also involves a lot of innovative planning.

Understanding your audience

An important part of starting any kind of business is understanding your potential customer base, a good way of doing this would be to look at similar businesses and see how they’re interacting and pleasing their customer base. It’s a great idea to see how the newest online casinos are being rated and what people are saying about them.

Social aspects

Many newer online casinos are working hard to establish their brand. A lot of this involves adding social aspects to their website, something that most traditional online casinos lack. For example, it isn’t uncommon to see newer online casinos with chatrooms, links on Discord or even their own forums. This has created places where people come to chat with their online friends – and of course, while they are there, they might even gamble a little.

Gamification

Newer online casinos are pushing gamification as a way to increase engagement on their platform. This means offering:

  • Achievements.
  • Missions.
  • A loyalty system.
These are all small goals that a person can work towards. This might involve the player spending more money, trying out different games or simply logging in to the website on a regular basis. The idea is to keep somebody gambling on one platform rather than going to another. It seems to be pretty successful too, especially among those online casinos that run proper, slick mobile apps.

Unique games

Newer online casinos don’t really have the option to have great games created specifically for their platform. Major online casinos do, since the big-name game developers love to work with them (although, admittedly, most of those games will be reskinned from other games). That being said, new online casinos do try to get a better selection of games than more established platforms. They may be working with newer game developers or offering games that have long since disappeared. This gives players something new to play, ideal in an industry that has become rather homogenised.

Better customer support

Players love good customersupport, especially if they’re throwing a lot of money at an online casino.Now, all decent online casinos will be licensed. However, players still wantthat extra assurance that their money is properly protected. So, good customersupport is important. If the customer support team can be contacted via livechat, that is even better. If not, then responsive email (and we are talkingwithin a couple of hours) is also ideal. Very few major casinos offer that, andmost people prefer the personal touch.

Cryptocurrency support

Online casinos are starting to experiment with a variety of different payment methods. The big one right now is accepting various cryptocurrencies. While some of the larger online casinos have started to accept cryptocurrencies on their platforms, it is the newer sites that are leading the pack. While most people will still likely pay using more traditional currencies, sites that accept cryptocurrencies have access to an untapped niche, particularly if they are accepting some of the more unique cryptos.

Better UIs

If you’ve ever run a business, you’ll know that customers don’t like change. Look at websites that have gone through major UI changes. Customers tend to protest. This has resulted in many online casinos making small, subtle changes to their site over time. They don’t adapt anywhere near as fast as they could because they’ve got those pesky customers to think about. Newer casinos don’t need to worry about that.

As newer online casinos don’t have an established customer base, they can come in there with the slickest user interfaces and tech, and people will love it. If their site looks a lot more modern than some of the older platforms, they’ll gain a lot of business. Although, of course, they’ll encounter the same problem later on – they’ll need to adapt their site but they can’t make major changes and annoy their established customer base. Still, that’s a future problem.


Consistently doing a brilliant job

Of course, the best thing an online casino can do to keep roping in business is to do a brilliant job. This means listening to customers. It means constantly investing in and expanding the platform. It means offering great customer support. If a new online casino can do that, then there is a pretty decent chance that it will be around for the long haul.

