Apple unveils a refined software design with iOS 26 beta

Apple has introduced a new software design across its platforms, aimed at making apps and system interactions more expressive, seamless, and engaging. The update brings a cohesive visual experience that spans across iOS 26 beta, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 261, providing users with a more fluid and immersive digital environment.

At the heart of this redesign is a newly developed material called Liquid Glass, which enhances the visual dynamism of apps, system elements, and user interfaces. This translucent material intelligently reflects and refracts surrounding content, creating a more vivid and intuitive experience while ensuring focus on essential elements.

Introducing Liquid Glass

Liquid Glass is inspired by Apple’s work on visionOS and incorporates advancements in hardware, silicon, and graphics technologies. The material is designed to mimic real-world glass, dynamically adapting to surrounding colours and transitioning seamlessly between light and dark environments.

Developed through collaboration between Apple’s design and engineering teams, Liquid Glass utilises real-time rendering, adjusting to movement with specular highlights that enhance visual depth. This results in a more immersive and responsive experience, whether using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV.

Apple introduces a delightful and elegant new software design

Apple previewed a new software design, crafted with Liquid Glass, that makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful.





The Liquid Glass aesthetic extends to small interactive elements, including buttons, sliders, switches, and text fields, as well as larger UI components, such as tab bars and sidebars. Users will notice these refinements in system experiences like the Lock Screen, Home Screen, notifications, and Control Centre.

Refinements to app design

Apple’s design update also brings a modernised approach to app layouts, ensuring greater harmony between hardware and software. The redesign eliminates rigid rectangular formatting in favour of soft, rounded edges, aligning app elements with the curved contours of modern Apple devices.

Navigation components, including toolbars, tab bars, and sidebars, have been refreshed using Liquid Glass, offering a layered visual effect that enhances interaction. When scrolling in iOS 26 beta, for example, tab bars seamlessly shrink to emphasise content, only expanding when users scroll back up.

In iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26, sidebars now reflect and refract surrounding content, ensuring users maintain a sense of context while navigating apps. These refinements extend to core apps such as Camera, Photos, Safari, FaceTime, Apple Music, Apple News, and Apple Podcasts, making interactions more intuitive and visually appealing.

System-wide enhancements

The new software design is integrated into core system elements across iOS 26 beta and Apple’s wider ecosystem. Updates to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Dock, and widgets improve personalisation and accessibility, with Liquid Glass introducing specular highlights and dynamic colour adaptation.

On iPhones and iPads, the Lock Screen’s time display is now crafted from Liquid Glass, allowing it to fluidly adapt and fit elegantly behind wallpaper subjects.

On Macs, macOS Tahoe 26 enhances personalisation with widgets and app icons that adjust to light and dark appearances, custom tints, and a clear, refined look. The menu bar is now completely transparent, increasing the sense of screen space and visual depth.

A new opportunity for developers

For developers working with SwiftUI, UIKit, and AppKit, Apple has introduced updated APIs to facilitate the integration of Liquid Glass into third-party apps.

These tools allow developers to leverage the new design elements, making interactions more fluid and engaging while preserving familiarity for users. With this update, Apple is encouraging developers to refresh their app designs, ensuring consistency with the next-generation interface introduced in iOS 26 beta.

Apple’s latest design update represents a significant leap forward in user interface aesthetics and functionality. With Liquid Glass at the core of iOS 26 beta and its companion platforms, the visual experience is more immersive, adaptive, and dynamic than ever before.

By combining seamless transitions, refined navigation, and optimised system elements, Apple has crafted a modern and visually engaging software design, reinforcing its commitment to delivering elegant and intuitive digital experiences.