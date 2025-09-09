Skip to content
Apple set to launch thinnest iPhone yet at "awe-dropping" showcase

iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe launch dates likely to be announced

Apple

Analysts say Apple continues to trail competitors such as Google in applying AI to consumer devices

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 09, 2025
Highlights:

  • Apple to debut its thinnest iPhone yet, with a new “iPhone Air” model
  • Apple Watch Series 11 and updated AirPods also expected
  • iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe launch dates likely to be announced
  • Trade tariffs and AI developments loom over the event

Apple’s big reveal in Cupertino

Apple is set to introduce its latest devices at its annual showcase today, branded the “awe-dropping” event. Taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino at 10am PT, the company is widely expected to debut its slimmest iPhone to date.

The iPhone 17 range will include the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, alongside a newcomer — the iPhone Air. Analysts suggest the Air will be Apple’s lightest flagship yet, drawing inspiration from its slim MacBook Air design.

Beyond the iPhone

Alongside its new handsets, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and an update to AirPods. Reports indicate the earbuds could feature live translation, a function already available on Google’s Pixel Buds.

The company is also anticipated to confirm rollout dates for its upcoming operating systems: iOS 26 for mobile and macOS Tahoe for desktop.

Tariffs and global supply chain pressures

This year’s launch comes under the shadow of Donald Trump’s tariffs, which could disrupt Apple’s global supply chain. A proposed levy on Chinese imports risks pushing iPhone prices higher. To mitigate the impact, Apple has shifted large portions of production to India and accelerated shipments to the US before the tariffs take effect.

Apple and artificial intelligence

Another area under scrutiny is Apple Intelligence, the generative AI suite announced last year. Its mixed reception and an unfulfilled pledge to revamp Siri have raised questions about Apple’s AI strategy.

During Apple’s July earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said progress was being made on a “more personalised Siri”, with updates due next year. Reports also suggest Apple is in talks with Google to integrate its Gemini AI models into Siri, similar to how Google powers search in Safari.

Industry and investor expectations

Analysts say Apple continues to trail competitors such as Google in applying AI to consumer devices. Google’s Pixel phones already offer AI-driven features, while Apple has been slower to adapt. Today’s announcements will therefore be closely watched by investors and iPhone users alike, as Apple attempts to reassure both markets and consumers of its innovation edge.

