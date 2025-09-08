Apple’s big September showcase: iPhone 17 line-up, AirPods and Vision Pro updates

Highlights:

Apple to unveil the iPhone 17 range, including a new ultrathin iPhone 17 Air.

Updates expected across Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad Pro, Vision Pro, Apple TV, and HomePod mini.

Major redesign for iPhone Pro models, marking Apple’s biggest hardware refresh in five years.

Event takes place on Tuesday, 9 September, ahead of the holiday season.

Apple’s biggest launch of the year

Apple will host its annual product showcase on Tuesday, 9 September, at Apple Park. The company is expected to unveil its iPhone 17 line-up, alongside new Apple Watches, AirPods, and updates to other devices. The event comes at a time when Apple is facing tougher competition from Samsung, Google and Chinese manufacturers, while lagging behind rivals in generative AI development.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air

Apple will launch four iPhone models this year. The highlight is the iPhone 17 Air, an ultrathin model measuring 5.5mm, about one-third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. Its slim design results in reduced battery life and a single rear camera but retains the A19 processor, a 6.6-inch display, USB-C, ProMotion support and eSIM-only connectivity.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will see a major redesign for the first time since 2020, including a new camera layout, enhanced video capabilities, and improved battery life. The Pro models will return to an aluminium frame for better heat management and lighter weight. They also gain the A19 Pro processor, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, variable aperture, and simultaneous front-and-back video recording.

The standard iPhone 17 will move to a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion for the first time on a non-Pro model.

Apple will also launch new accessories, including redesigned cases and colour updates such as light blue for the Air and orange for the Pro models.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will receive its first major update since 2022, with a larger display, a new S11 chip, 5G RedCap support and satellite-enabled messaging.

The Series 11 will retain the design of the Series 10 but gain a brighter screen and refreshed colour options.

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, priced from £249, is also expected to receive a faster chip and new displays, maintaining its role as an entry-level option for younger users.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple will update its premium wireless earbuds for the first time in three years. The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to feature a smaller charging case, a new pairing system and the addition of health-tracking functions such as a heart rate monitor. They will also support live translation features through iOS 26.

iPad Pro, Vision Pro, Apple TV and HomePod Mini

Apple is preparing incremental updates across its wider product portfolio:

iPad Pro: A new model with the M5 chip and a secondary front-facing camera.

A new model with the M5 chip and a secondary front-facing camera. Vision Pro: The first update since launch in 2024, swapping the M2 chip for newer options, and possibly introducing a space black colour.

The first update since launch in 2024, swapping the M2 chip for newer options, and possibly introducing a space black colour. Apple TV: The first upgrade since 2022, with a new processor to support Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri.

The first upgrade since 2022, with a new processor to support Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri. HomePod mini: A refreshed version with improved sound, new wireless chips, and additional colours, including red.

Coming soon

Looking ahead, Apple is developing the AirTag 2 with improved wireless tracking, a foldable iPhone expected next year, and a 20th anniversary glass iPhone planned for 2027.