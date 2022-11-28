Website Logo
  • Monday, November 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Westminster Council abandons term BAME, adopts ‘global majority’ instead

Conservative MP Sir John Hayes slammed the council for adopting the new phrase, saying it was a “distortion of language” which was “at the heart of the liberal left agenda.”

Conservative MP Sir John Hayes (Image credit: parliament.uk)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Westminster City Council has adopted the phrase “global majority” in place of the term BAME has often been used to represent black, Asian and minority ethnic.

The Labour-run local authority’s commitment at the recent annual general meeting of its black, Asian and multiple ethnic staff network came after wider questions were asked about describing minorities during the Black Lives Matters movement in 2020.

The council also said it was committed to serious action to make the organisation more diverse and inclusive and continue to remove pay gaps within itself by 2025.

It said it would introduce anti-racism training for its staff and continue to ensure safe learning spaces for all to discuss racism.

However, Conservative MP Sir John Hayes slammed the council for adopting the new phrase, saying it was a “distortion of language” which was “at the heart of the liberal left agenda.”

“The malevolent minority that control too much of Britain wish to control and limit language as a precursor to limit what people think,” Sir Hayes told The Times.

“It is deeply sinister and must be resisted at every turn,” the member of the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs said.

“Minorities and majorities are about the context”, he said adding, “you can’t use the term ‘majority’ out of context and assume it affords some sort of accurate description.”

The term ‘global majority’ has been coined by Rosemary Campbell-Stephens, a visiting fellow at the Institute of Education at University College.

She had written in 2020 that it encouraged “those so-called to think of themselves as belonging to the majority on Planet Earth”.

According to the academic, the term refers to “people who are black, African, Asian, brown, dual-heritage, indigenous to the global south, and or [who] have been racialised as ‘ethnic minorities”.

She argued that the groups represented nearly 80 per cent of the world’s population, making them the “global majority.”

The government’s style guide updated last year also recommended dropping the term BAME and describing the communities individually, instead of grouping them under an umbrella term.

In March this year, then prime minister Boris Johnson said the government did not routinely use the term BAME which was “not well understood”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Potatoes can help you lose weight! Yes, you read it right
News
Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan to undergo cancer treatment but will ‘continue to be actively engaged’
News
More than 50 Tory MPs urge Sunak to amend modern slavery laws to deport ‘bogus’…
News
Nottinghamshire girl Aleesha Gadhia, 8, bags Rushcliffe Council’s Young Person of The Year 2022 Award
News
Globally one in eight people today are migrants: WHO
News
Ex-climate chief Alok Sharma backs bid to overturn ban on onshore windfarms
News
Couples can drive health benefits from sleeping apart, say experts
News
‘Can’t pull a bed out of the air’: Family claims boy, 5, died…
News
Are you drinking too much water? 3 signs to look out for
News
London transport network blocks Qatar ads over LGBTQ laws
News
Union ‘sceptical’ of reforms in institutionally misogynist and racist London Fire Brigade
News
Advik Mittal, 8, becomes Britain’s youngest to complete mental maths challenge
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW