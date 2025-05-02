Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Wes Anderson exhibition to feature Grand Budapest Hotel model in London at Design Museum

The exhibition will present a chronological journey through Anderson’s work

Wes Anderson

'The Archives' will be on display from 21 November 2025

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 02, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A model of The Grand Budapest Hotel will be among more than 600 objects featured in a major new Wes Anderson exhibition opening at the Design Museum in London later this year.

Titled Wes Anderson: The Archives, the retrospective has been developed by the museum in collaboration with the acclaimed American filmmaker and La Cinémathèque française. It is set to open on 21 November 2025 and will explore Anderson’s distinctive visual style, detailed craftsmanship, and storytelling across his career.

Wes Anderson, who turns 56 this year, is known for films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch and the Oscar-winning The Grand Budapest Hotel. The latter, released in 2014, received Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

The exhibition will present a chronological journey through Anderson’s work, with each section dedicated to one of his films. Central to the display is a candy-pink model of The Grand Budapest Hotel, which served as a key element in the film’s production. The story follows M. Gustave, played by Ralph Fiennes, a concierge at a luxury hotel in a fictional European country during the early 20th century.

Among the other featured items are the vending machines seen in Asteroid City, the Fendi coat worn by Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in The Royal Tenenbaums, and the original stop-motion puppets used to depict underwater creatures in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Costumes worn by cast members across various Wes Anderson films will also be on display. These include Benicio del Toro’s outfit as Moses Rosenthaler in The French Dispatch, as well as costumes worn by Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Stiller, Tilda Swinton and Owen Wilson.

A section of the retrospective will focus specifically on Anderson’s work in stop-motion animation, including Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs. Visitors will also be able to see unfinished props, set pieces, and other materials that reveal Anderson’s methods and collaborative process.

In addition, a selection of Wes Anderson’s handwritten notebooks will be included. These documents offer insights into the inspirations, character development, and storyboarding behind his films.

Tim Marlow, director and chief executive of the Design Museum, said: “Wes Anderson has created some of the most visually distinctive and emotionally resonant films of the last two decades — from the melancholic charm of The Royal Tenenbaums to the youthful adventurism of Moonrise Kingdom. He’s an utterly compelling creator of cinematic worlds, whose singular vision and attention to detail are underpinned by an acute understanding of design and craftsmanship, which is why the Design Museum is the perfect location for this landmark retrospective.”

The museum previously hosted a successful exhibition on Tim Burton in 2024, which included notable costumes such as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dress and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman suit.

Wes Anderson: The Archives will be on display from 21 November 2025 at the Design Museum in Kensington, London.

academy awardsben stillerbenicio del torodesign museumexhibitionfilmmakergrand budapest hotelgwyneth paltrowralph fiennesscarlett johanssontilda swintonwes anderson

Related News

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes
Entertainment

Amanda Holden wears dress made of £50 notes on private jet for ‘Heart FM Millionaire’ giveaway

Mukesh Ambani says India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion by 2035
Business

India’s media and entertainment industry could hit £80 billion mark by 2035, says Mukesh Ambani

Ed Sheeran
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi and plays tabla in new album 'Play' blending Indian sounds with global beats

UK’s first keyhole breast reconstruction surgery
Health

UK’s first keyhole breast reconstruction surgery marks major breakthrough

More For You

KannadigaruUK hosts colourful Ugadi and International Dance Day

A variety of performances were staged throughout the afternoon

KannadigaruUK

KannadigaruUK hosts colourful Ugadi and International Dance Day celebrations in London

KannadigaruUK, a leading community organisation representing Kannadigas in the United Kingdom, hosted a cultural event to celebrate Ugadi 2025 and International Dance Day in Feltham, London on Sunday, 27 April 2025.

The celebration brought together over 100 members of the Karnataka diaspora, combining traditional observances with cultural performances and recognition of community service. The event commenced with a one-minute silence to honour the victims and families affected by the recent terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bhavin Bhadresa

Bhavin Bhadresa and his work

Bhavin Bhadresa: Painting heritage in gold and pop art

After two decades of teaching art, design, photography, graphics, and media production, Bhavin Bhadresa finally launched his eye-catching brand, Su Che Art, during the Covid pandemic. The British Asian artist has since received wide acclaim for his striking pop art prints that explore the relatable idiosyncrasies and traditions which have defined his multicultural upbringing.

The visual artist is now preparing to launch his most ambitious project – a new collection of limited-edition screen prints featuring real gold leaf. The cool creative also has exhibitions on the way, with vibrant new pieces, along with regular workshops where he shares his knowledge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Turner prize 2025 shortlist

One of the most prestigious awards in the British art world

Getty

Turner prize 2025 shortlist features sculptures from videotape and paintings on war trauma


The shortlist for this year’s Turner Prize has been revealed, highlighting four contemporary artists whose work spans painting, sculpture, photography, and installation, each offering a distinct perspective rooted in personal experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ice Age Art Now: British Museum Brings Prehistoric Masterpieces to Bradford

This will focus on artworks created between 24,000 and 12,000 years ago during the last Ice Age

Getty

British Museum to loan rare Ice Age art to Bradford for 2025 City of Culture

More than 70 objects from the British Museum’s collection are set to feature in a major exhibition opening in West Yorkshire this summer. Titled Ice Age Art Now, the exhibition will be held at Cliffe Castle Museum in Keighley, Bradford, from 21 June as part of the UK City of Culture 2025 celebrations.

The show is a collaboration between the British Museum and Bradford District Museums & Galleries. It will focus on artworks created between 24,000 and 12,000 years ago during the last Ice Age. The curator of the exhibition is Jill Cook, Keeper of Britain, Europe and Prehistory at the British Museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Untold Story: Did Heartbreak Haunt the Kapoor Wives of Bollywood?

A rushed marriage following an unexpected pregnancy

Getty

Did heartbreak haunt the Kapoor wives? The untold story of Bollywood’s famous family

This week marks the third wedding anniversary of Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who revealed they were dating in 2018 and married on April 14, 2022.

Although joining the Kapoor film dynasty may seem like a dream, there is compelling evidence that marrying into the family has brought misfortune to many women across generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc