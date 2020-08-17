Welsh first minister praises the Indian community as he attends Independence ceremony at Cardiff Castle

WELSH first minister Mark Drakeford has said that the way the Indian community has rallied around to support each other during the Covid-19 pandemic has proven incredibly heart-warming and reassuring.

He was speaking after attending a socially distanced ceremony to commemorate the huge sacrifice of Indian soldiers in World War II on the 75th anniversary of VJ day and the 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence day at Cardiff Castle on Saturday (15).

“It is important we recognise the positive relationship we have with India and events like this provide the perfect opportunity,” Drakeford said.

The event was organised by RaJ Aggarwal, the representative for the Indian high commission in Wales.

“It is important that we still take time to reflect on Indian Independence and great relationship between our two countries. It is also important to remember that today is the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, and we should take time to reflect on the 87,000 soldiers from the Indian army who died in WWII fighting for our freedom,” said Aggarwal.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community leaders to support and look after elderly vulnerable and needy during this covid pandemic.”

Numbers were strictly limited at the flag raising ceremony at midday and only registered guests were allowed to attend.

The mayor of Cardiff Daniel De’Ath, brigadier Jock Fraser (Royal Navy), brigadier Andrew Dawes (Army), air commodore Adrian Williams (RAF), assistant chief constable David Thorne and high sherriff Andrew Howell also attended the event.