  • Friday, January 06, 2023
INDIA

Wells Fargo sacks accused man for ‘urinating on co-passenger’

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on Mishra.

FILE PHOTO: Air India plane is parked at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday (6) terminated its employee Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on an elderly lady onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement.

The accused, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger.

The company’s statement came after Delhi Police reached out to Wells Fargo to cooperate with investigations against accused Mishra.

A Delhi Police officer, who was part of the investigation team, told ANI, “We contacted the legal team of US-based company Wells Fargo in India to ask accused S Mishra to cooperate or join the investigation at the earliest.”

Delhi Police on Thursday (5) issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for the accused Mishra to leave the country and know his whereabouts.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday (4) filed an FIR on the shocking incident based on a complaint by Air India.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

Meanwhile, Delhi police on Friday issued summons to six-eight crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident.

According to the complaint filed on Wednesday by the victim, the crew brought the accused to her seat and forced her to face him as he begged to be spared arrest.

The woman was “stunned” when the offender was brought before her and he “started crying and profusely apologising”.

The complainant has alleged that the pilot vetoed giving her a seat in the first class after the incident.

“The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class,” she wrote in the complaint.

On November 26, S Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

A Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued against the accused who has been evading arrest.

According to the Delhi Police official when the team reached his residence in the Kamgar Nagar area in Mumbai, he was not there.

Going by the technical surveillance, the last location of the suspect was in Bangalore which is his workplace’s official address.

“A Delhi police team went to Bangalore and found he has taken leave from office,” the sources said.

The victim, in her complaint filed on Wednesday, has said that she wanted the man arrested but the “crew brought the offender” before her against her wishes and he profusely apologised so that no complaint is filed against him.

In her complaint to ‘Grievance Air Sewa’, the woman narrated the entire incident in detail and said the man “unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat”.

She alleged that the Air India crew was “deeply unprofessional” and was “not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation”.

(ANI)

