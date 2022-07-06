Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 06, 2022
We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played in England: Ben Stokes following win over IND

“When the lads play like this, it makes my job easier.”

Ben Stokes of England (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Following his side’s seven-wicket win over India in the fifth Test, England captain Ben Stokes said that his team is trying to re-write how Test cricket is played in England.

A 269-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India in the fifth and final Test of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

They were able to successfully chase down the target of 378 runs set by India. This win came after England was bundled out for 284 in the second innings of the game, trailing the game by 132 runs after India posted a massive 416 in the first innings. India was bundled out for 245 in the third innings of the match, setting a target of 378 for England to win.

With this, England has levelled the series 2-2, denying India their first series win on English soil since 2007. They have also completed the most successful run chase at Edgbaston. India has also been handed over their first Test loss while defending a total of 350 or more.

“When the lads play like this, it makes my job easier. When you have clarity as we have in the dressing room, it makes chasing totals like this easier. 378 would have been scary five weeks ago, but now it is all good. Jonny and Root will get all the credit, but the precedent was set up by the way the openers played against Bumrah and Shami with the new ball. It is all about taking wickets and taking ten wickets,” said Stokes in a post-match presentation.

“There are no complaints. Sometimes, teams will be better than us, but no one will be braver than us, a quote by Jack Leach. We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played in England. All our plans from the last four-five weeks are what we want to take ahead. Bowling on the top of off is not important, it is all about taking ten wickets. We know that we want to give some new life to Test cricket. The support we received has been fantastic in the short time that we’ve been around. Inspiring the next generation is what we want to do. We want to bring in new fans and want to leave a mark on Test cricket,” he added.

(ANI)

