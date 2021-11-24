Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,584
Total Cases 34,535,763
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 9,283

Business

Watchdog overturns ban on Land Rover advert; campaigners allege bias

FILE PHOTO: The Land Rover Defender 110 car on display during the AutoMobility LA event, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

CAMPAIGNERS have accused the UK advertising watchdog of bias for overturning a draft ruling that banned adverts for a mud-splattered Land Rover Defender off-roader in a forest, The Guardian reported.

Earlier, the Advertising Standards Authority said the ad encouraged “socially irresponsible” driving that could “cause damage to vulnerable habitats”.

The watchdog received 96 complaints, including from several environmental campaigning groups, that the ad would promote condoning behaviour that could destroy ecologically sensitive environments, and was detrimental to the environment.

The ad featured a Defender in a forest with the headline “Life is so much better without restrictions”. Text accompanying the ad said the 4×4 had the “capacity to go almost anywhere and do anything. If you take one for an extended test drive … a whole new world of freedom awaits”.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover said that the vehicle was depicted on an established track in a forest and was focused on increased freedom after the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, not irresponsible driving behaviour, The Guardian report added.

In the draft recommendation shared in September, the ASA said that it was going to crack down on marketing that encouraged environmentally irresponsible behaviour, ruled the ad should be banned.

However, final sign-off on a ruling is given by the 12-member ASA council, eight of whom are deemed “independent” of the media industry. The council decides whether or not ads have broken the advertising rules.

Its final ruling, published on Wednesday (24), reversed the draft recommendation and cleared the ad of breaking any UK advertising rules. It added that advertisers should “take care” when depicting vehicles in ecologically sensitive environments such as forests.

“We considered that the vehicle depicted in the ad was not being used irresponsibly … and that the ad was not socially irresponsible,” the ASA concluded. “No further action necessary”.

Robbie Gillett, from the Adfree Cities campaign, who lodged a complaint about the ad, told The Guardian: “The ASA council has made an overly narrow assessment of this Land Rover advert and failed to see it in a wider picture of a worsening climate crisis, rising urban ownership of SUVs and lethal increases in air pollution.

“The council are independent, making sure our rulings are impartial. They determined that consumers would understand ‘Life is so much better without restrictions’ as a slogan to refer to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, rather than the environment. They also determined that … it was not clear that the vehicle was definitely driving off-road, illegally or irresponsibly,” a spokesperson for the watchdog was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

In a separate ruling, the ASA banned an in-app ad for a mobile game called Gold and Goblins that “trivialised and condoned the serious and sensitive subject of domestic violence”.

The ad included a video of a woman playing a game on her mobile phone, while behind her a man picked up a chair and drew it back over his head as if to strike her with it.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
Business
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
UK
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
UK
Asda names Stuart Rose as new chairman
UK
Lord Bilimoria urges government to ‘stop hiking taxes’
UK
Brightsun Travel to launch new campaign to showcase Saudi Arabia to UK travellers
INDIA
Vodafone Idea hikes mobile call, data rates by 20-25 per cent
EUROPE
SBI lists $650m green bonds on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
UK
British Business Bank’s checks on Greensill ‘woefully inadequate’
PAKISTAN
IMF to revive £4.4 billion Pakistan funding programme
INDIA
Systematic investment plans gain momentum in India
UK
Asian traders seek supply chain support as import costs rise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Panesar gets Middlesex talent-spotting role
Vaughan dropped from BBC Ashes commentary team amid racism row
Can’t take India lightly in home conditions, says Williamson
India’s cryptocurrency legislation: what we know
US says deal reached with India on digital tax
Bina Mehta to continue as KPMG chairwoman until 2024
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE