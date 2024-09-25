Discover the best Bollywood songs of Vishal Bhardwaj ahead of his UK tour

UK audiences will get to experience Bhardwaj’s music at an upcoming concert at Indigo at The O2 in London on October 6, when he will be the headline act, with singer Rahul Deshpande

VISHAL BHARDWAJ is a leading Bollywood director known for films such as Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey and Haider, but he has also stayed connected to his musical roots.

He began his career as a music director and has consistently composed hit songs that have delighted Bollywood fans across generations, including in his own movies.

UK audiences will get to experience Bhardwaj’s musical side at an upcoming concert at Indigo at The O2 in London on October 6, when he will be the headline act, with singer Rahul Deshpande. Ahead of the gig, Eastern Eye has drawn up a playlist of 10 great Bollywood tracks Bhardwaj has delivered, with a limit of one song per film.

Chappa Chappa from Maachis (1996): This serious political drama featured a catchy yet powerful dance number with deep meaning. Written by Gulzar, the song seamlessly blended contemporary and folk influences to capture the fiery spirit of revolution and youthful fervour, the film’s key themes.

Jhin Min Jhini from Maqbool (2003): Bhardwaj composed some remarkable songs for his Bollywood adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. This particular song, featuring an array of top vocalists, stood out for its layers and rhythmic beats. The unique lyrics added a subtle yet powerful entertainment value.

Dhan Te Nan from Kaminey (2009): This high-energy song, with a catchy hook was a hit on dance floors worldwide when it was released. It is best enjoyed at full volume and more than a decade after it was first played, the track can still get any party started.

Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji from Ishqiya (2010): Bhardwaj reunited with legendary lyricist Gulzar for this award-winning love song. Sung beautifully by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the playful and nostalgic number carried an old-world charm, expressing the innocence of a heart that stubbornly refuses to grow up.

Beedi Jalaile from Omkara (2006): This global hit crossed cultural boundaries, blending folk elements with contemporary influences to create a high-energy dance track. The explosive vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh added extra spark to the incendiary number, making it unforgettable.

Darling from 7 Khoon Maaf (2011): Bhardwaj composed several memorable songs for this black comedy-drama, but this Russian folk-inspired number truly stood out. He cleverly incorporated the tune of the Russian song Kalinka into a Bollywood composition, making it both playful and seductively unique. Singers Rekha Bhardwaj (his wife) and Usha Uthup delivered contrasting yet captivating vocal styles, adding extra charm and depth to the lively and energetic hit, making it a memorable standout in the film.

Bismil from Haider (2014): For his adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Bhardwaj added this high-energy number, which was theatrical and filled with drama. Drawing heavily on traditional Kashmiri folk music, the song not only provided entertainment, but also advanced the film’s narrative. Sukhwinder Singh’s vocals added even more momentum.

Hamari Atariya from Dedh Ishqiya (2014): The composer reimagined this traditional thumri, originally made famous by legendary ghazal singer Begum Akhtar. Bhardwaj honoured the original while adding a contemporary touch, making it accessible to modern audiences. Rekha Bhardwaj’s soulful and evocative vocals added emotional depth to this track about longing, evoking an old-world charm and timeless allure.

Bloody Hell from Rangoon (2017): For this period epic, Bhardwaj created a cabaret-style song with a cheeky title. Sunidhi Chauhan’s powerful vocals, combined with the song’s infectious energy and witty lyrics, made it entertaining from start to finish. The track masterfully blended vintage charm with a modern flair, adding a memorable twist to the film’s musical landscape.

Balma from Pataakha (2018): With this song, Bhardwaj once again showcased his talent for capturing the raw, rustic energy of rural India. This underrated track combined traditional folk elements with lively modern instrumentation and earthy rhythms, conveying a sense of longing and passion.

