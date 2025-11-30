Skip to content
Kohli hits 135 as India post 349 in first South Africa ODI

Kohli now has the most ODI centuries, with Sachin Tendulkar next at 49. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeNov 30, 2025
INDIA made 349-8 in the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday after Virat Kohli scored 135 in Ranchi. Kohli faced 120 balls and put on 136 runs with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 18.

Kohli reached his 52nd ODI hundred with a boundary off Marco Jansen and acknowledged the home crowd. A fan ran onto the field and touched Kohli’s feet before being taken away by security.

Kohli now has the most ODI centuries, with Sachin Tendulkar next at 49. Kohli and Rohit returned to the ODI squad after retiring from T20 and Test formats. KL Rahul is leading the side with Shubman Gill injured.

Rohit was out lbw to Jansen for 57 after hitting five fours and three sixes in 51 balls. India lost two more wickets but Kohli continued to hold the innings as South Africa slowed the scoring in the middle overs.

After getting to his first hundred since February, Kohli accelerated and hit two fours and two sixes off Prenelan Subrayen in the 39th over, which cost 21 runs. He was dismissed by Nandre Burger for 135, caught by Ryan Rickelton, after striking 11 fours and seven sixes.

Rahul added 60 off 56 balls and Ravindra Jadeja made 32 off 20. Aiden Markram is captaining South Africa in place of the rested Temba Bavuma.

