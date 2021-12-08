Website Logo
  Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Entertainment

Vir Das to develop and star in American country music comedy series Country Eastern

Vir Das (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Indian actor and comedian Vir Das is set to write and executive produce a new show for FOX, titled Country Eastern, which is a single-cam comedy series. Apart from writing and executive producing it, Das will also star in the project.

The show is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family. In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he’s completely shit at it. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about.

Speaking of the series, Vir Das, “It is an exciting brand-new project that is in the works and I am happy to announce that the series is now being developed. The writing of the series is currently on. I am excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom has an envious body of work. It is a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon”.

Das is set to co-write, executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, with Laybourne also being the showrunner. Laybourne has recently been an EP on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and has written for shows like Black-ish, Cougar Town, and Arrested Development.

Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer and Ali Bell of Party Over Here will also executive produce along with Reg Tigerman. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce. Ali Bell has most recently produced acclaimed comedy Pen15 for Hulu and also produced the critically acclaimed film, Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg.

Vir Das will shortly be seen in a Hollywood film titled The Bubble. Judd Apatow is helming the upcoming film.

Eastern Eye

