'Kangana Ranaut injured Vir Das during kissing scene': Actor responds to viral online claims

Highlights

Vir Das calls viral claim about Kangana Ranaut injuring him during a kissing scene "pure fiction"

Actor-comedian praises Kangana as a "complete professional" despite their later public differences

Rumour resurfaced after comments made on a recent podcast, reviving a claim first seen in 2023

A viral claim about a kissing scene in Revolver Rani has resurfaced online, but Vir Das has now stepped in to shut it down. Responding to speculation that Kangana Ranaut injured him while filming the 2014 film, the comedian described the story as "pure fiction" and defended his former co-star's conduct on set.

His response came after remarks made on a podcast reignited an allegation that had previously circulated on social media in 2023.

Vir Das defends Kangana, dismisses podcast claim

Vir Das addressed the rumour on X after a social media user asked why he had remained silent over the allegation.

Rejecting the claim, he wrote: "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all."

The allegation had resurfaced after journalist Simi Chandoke claimed on Siddharth Kannan's podcast that Kangana continued kissing Vir Das after a scene had ended, allegedly leaving him with a bleeding lip. Vir's statement directly contradicted that version of events.

A rumour that first surfaced in 2023

The claim is not new. Similar posts went viral in 2023, alleging that Vir Das was injured while filming an intimate scene in Revolver Rani.

Kangana dismissed the story at the time on Instagram Stories, joking: "After Hrithik Roshan, did I violate poor Vir Das's honour? When did this happen?" She accompanied the post with laughing emojis.

Revolver Rani and what the actors are doing now

Released in 2014, Revolver Rani starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, with Vir Das playing aspiring actor Rohan Mehra. Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the film also featured Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri. Despite its ensemble cast, the film earned around ₹13 crore worldwide against a reported ₹22 crore budget.

Vir Das was most recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, while Kangana's latest release is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, based on the story of nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare, inspired by Anjali Kulthe's role in helping save pregnant women during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.