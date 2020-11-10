Vikrant Massey on how Chhapaak made more writers and directors take him seriously

The Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak (2020) may not have set the box-office on fire upon its theatrical release in January, but it benefitted its lead actor Vikrant Massey to some great extent. Talking to a publication, the versatile actor revealed how he has been offered more opportunities after the release of Chhapaak.







“In some ways, I can say (that the film gave me a push). Because a lot of what we do is perception driven, so people started taking me as an actor a little more seriously. Some take me as a little more bankable in some ways. I do not know how true that is but, yeah, there were offers pouring in,” the actor told the publication.

He went on to add, “Any film that you do which is out in the public domain is there in the archival museum. It will always be there and one helps the other. It is like a domino effect. So Chhapaak did help me for it made more writers and directors take me a little more seriously, for the lack of a better word. And I am so proud to be a part of that film. I will always be.”

Chhapaak, a social drama film, was based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film had Deepika Padukone in the lead role of an acid attack survivor. Apart from essaying the lead part, Padukone also produced the film in association with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films. Chhapaak received great critical response from critics but the same failed to translate into box-office numbers.







On the work front, Vikrant Massey is currently waiting for the release of his forthcoming films Yaar Jigri and Haseen Dillruba.

