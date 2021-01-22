Vijay Sethupathi to play antagonist to Prabhas in Salaar?

By: Mohnish Singh







Vijay Sethupathi, who is presently riding high on the riotous success of his latest Tamil film Master (2021), has multiple projects at various stages of development. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the talented actor is set to bag yet another high-profile film.

According to reports, Sethupathi has been approached to play the lead antagonist in the upcoming film Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. However, he is yet to sign the project on the dotted lines.

“Team Salaar has approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the baddie in the Prabhas starrer. But things are yet to be officially confirmed. VJS is getting a lot of offers now to play the antagonist after the massive success of Master,” tweets an entertainment journalist.







Salaar was officially announced a couple of weeks ago and will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who is currently busy wrapping up his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has essayed a wide variety of characters in his illustrious acting career, has played a villain in several notable films. He was earlier signed on to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Telugu outing Pushpa. However, the actor bowed out of the project owing to his busy schedule.

Sethupathi was also set to enter Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s hugely anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). But if reports are to be believed, the actor is no longer associated with that film either. He is now in talks for another project to make his debut in Hindi cinema.







Some of Sethupathi’s forthcoming projects include Tughlaq Durbar, Kadaisi Vivasayi, Uppena, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

