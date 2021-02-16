Vijay Sethupathi opens up about dropping out of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha - EasternEye
Trending Now

Vijay Sethupathi opens up about dropping out of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha


Vijay Sethupathi (Photo credit: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)
Vijay Sethupathi (Photo credit: GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Vijay Sethupathi, who is regarded as one of the most versatile actors working in Tamil cinema, was set to enter Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s much-talked-about film Laal Singh Chaddha. But as ill-luck would have it, the versatile actor had to walk out of the high-profile film for some reason. Several media outlets reported that Khan was upset with Sethupathi as he failed to put off the required weight for his character in the film and hence, had to opt out.

Setting the record straight once and for all, Vijay Sethupathi recently explained in detail that what led to his exit from Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks’ cult classic Forrest Gump (1994). The actor clarified that weight was not an issue.

“Aamir sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason, the director Advait Chandan could not come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town, and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvellous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes,” said Sethupathi.



Explaining why he could not take up the project even after giving his nod to it, the actor said, “Covid happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just could not accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.”

Buzz has it that Vijay Sethupathi will now make his Bollywood debut with acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial offering. Reportedly, the film also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. An official announcement is awaited though.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.














Most Popular

Kareena Kapoor Khan doesn’t regret opting out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

BAPS donates for the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir in Ayodhya

Pakistan to market Covid-19 shots privately as a lab will soon receive Sputnik V vaccine

Kololo Hill: Bright new voice brilliantly shines light on history

Avika Gor announces the launch of her production house Avika Screen Creations



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×