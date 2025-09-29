Skip to content
Actor-politician Vijay’s aides charged after deadly Tamil Nadu stampede

TN-stampede-Reuters

Police officers stand in front of Karur Government Medical College hospital, following a stampede incident at a election campaign rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India, September 28, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 29, 2025
Highlights:

  • Police charge three senior aides of Vijay with culpable homicide after Karur rally stampede
  • At least 40 people killed, including nine children, as crowd surged during the event
  • Witnesses cite delays, poor planning, and limited police presence as causes
  • Vijay announces compensation of two million rupees each for victims’ families

POLICE in southern India have charged three close aides of actor and politician Vijay with culpable homicide and negligence after a stampede at his rally killed at least 40 people, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district, where around 27,000 people had gathered along a public road to see Vijay. Panic broke out during the event, leading to a deadly crush.

Such stampedes are common during large gatherings in India and are often linked to weak crowd control measures.

Police said they have filed a case against three senior members of Vijay’s party: Bussy Anand, GR Nirmal Kumar and VP Mathiyazhagan.

“A case has been registered and the investigation will reveal all who are involved,” senior police officer S Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters.

All three aides face charges of “culpable homicide not amounting to murder” and negligent conduct endangering human life.

Witnesses said the chaos was triggered by long delays, limited police presence and people falling from a tree branch into the crowd.

Vijay was speaking at the rally when the crowd suddenly surged, forcing him to stop. Social media videos showed him tossing water bottles to supporters shortly before panic spread.

“I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures,” the 51-year-old said in a statement on Sunday.

“This is indeed an irreparable loss for us,” he said, adding he would give two million rupees ($22,000) each to the families of those killed.

Senior district official M Thangavel confirmed the death toll had risen to 40, including nine children.

Huge crowds

State police chief G. Venkataraman said the public was told Vijay would arrive by noon, but he reached the venue at 7:40 pm.

“The crowds started coming in from 11 am. He came at 7:40 pm,” he told reporters. “The people lacked sufficient food and water under the hot sun.”

He said organisers expected 10,000 people but about 27,000 came.

Vijay launched his party in 2024 and has been drawing large crowds ahead of state elections due next year.

Survivor B. Kanishka said he was “pushed down by the crowd all of a sudden”.

“There was absolutely no space to move,” he told the Hindu newspaper. “I subsequently fainted.”

Another survivor, Karthick, told the paper the tragedy could have been avoided.

“If people were not forced to wait for hours together, it could have been prevented,” he said. “Poor planning and execution of the programme and lack of police personnel at the spot were also the reason.”

The Indian Express reported that panic spread after supporters fell from a tree onto the crowd.

Earlier this year, 30 people died in a crush at a religious fair in Uttar Pradesh, while 121 were killed in the same state last year at a Hindu prayer meeting. In June, 11 fans were crushed to death in Bengaluru during celebrations for a local cricket team’s Indian Premier League title win.

(With inputs from agencies)

Trump Sharif Munir

The meeting lasted for about one hour and 20 minutes. (Photo: X/@DerekJGrossman)

Trump meets Pakistan's Sharif and Munir during UNGA visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump met Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House to discuss bilateral ties.

Speaking to reporters after signing executive orders on Thursday, Trump said, “In fact, we have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan coming, and the field marshal (of) Pakistan. Field marshal is a very great guy and so is the prime minister, both. And they're coming.”

Keep ReadingShow less
flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India crash victims

FILE PHOTO: Mourners carry the coffins of victims who died in the Air India Flight 171 crash, for funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Families of Air India crash victims sue Boeing in US court

FAMILIES of four passengers who died in the Air India crash in June have filed a lawsuit in a US court against Boeing and Honeywell International, alleging that a faulty fuel cut-off switch caused the disaster.

The case, filed in Delaware Superior Court by The Lanier Law Firm, seeks compensatory and punitive damages for the wrongful deaths of four passengers on flight AI171.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

Rafiq M Habib (Photo: Habib University Foundation)

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

TRIBUTES have been paid to Rafiq M Habib, a prominent Asian business leader, philanthropist and founding chancellor of Habib University, who passed away in Dubai earlier this month. He was 88.

News of his death was confirmed by Habib University, which described him as the “moral and visionary force” behind its creation. “His calm resolve and integrity shaped every step of this journey, and his belief in education’s role in serving the greater good continues to guide our mission,” the university said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

Trump greets Modi on 75th birthday, trade talks continue in Delhi

Highlights:

  • Both leaders reaffirm commitment to India-US partnership
  • Trade talks resume in New Delhi amid tariff tensions
  • India defends purchase of discounted Russian oil

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Tuesday called Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and greeted him ahead of his 75th birthday. The phone call sparked hopes of a reset in India-US ties, which had been under strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Keep ReadingShow less
