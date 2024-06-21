Vijay birthday special: What makes the Kollywood star a rage among fans

As Vijay celebrates his 50th birthday on Saturday (22), Eastern Eye attempt to decode why he might be the last Tamil cinema superstar.

By: George A

FOLLOWING Thalapathy Vijay, no Kollywood actor has been able to attain the title of ‘superstar’. If the current trend persists, it is unlikely that anyone will reach those great heights in the future.

The king of Kollywood began his reign while legendary actor Rajinikanth was still actively doing films. Rajinikanth himself had taken over the throne from MGR after his demise, and the crown was then passed onto Vijay.

Fanbase: The popularity of Vijay has increased largely due to his ability to constantly connect with the next generation of young audiences. His appeal to children in particular is unmatched. He has kept that fanbase engaged by releasing at least one film a year. Combining family friendly films with a positive off-screen image has consolidated his position as a role model, which further increases his popularity. These children become devoted fans as they grow older. This phenomenon was evident during Rajinikanth’s peak, and it subsequently happened to Vijay. That fan base has carried him to great heights in a way no current Kollywood star has matched.

Blockbuster openings globally: Regardless of its budget, director, cast, crew, release date, and word-of-mouth, a Vijay film is guaranteed to have a mammoth opening weekend of at least 100 crores worldwide. His blockbuster hit Leo set a new Tamil film record by opening at 147 crores on day one. His dedicated fanbase is always determined not to miss the opportunity to watch his film on the first day, treating it almost like a religious ritual. His films perform equally well in all territories, both domestic and overseas. In his home state of Tamil Nadu, his opening power is unmatched, even when competing with highly anticipated pan-India films. While other movies rely on promotions, interviews, press meets, and pre-release events to create hype, Vijay’s mere presence is enough to ensure a massive opening. This gives him a big advantage over his rivals.

An all-rounder: Vijay’s all-round talent attracts audiences from every generation. His dance moves always impress the younger crowd, while his action-packed sequences leave them in awe. The ladies find themselves captivated by his romantic charm. Even the elderly audience can’t resist the appeal of his comedy and emotional moments. While some actors excel in specific areas such as dance, emotions, or action, Vijay effortlessly excels in all of them. His films cater to everyone’s tastes and preferences. Those who despise him can’t help but be amazed by his mind-blowing dance moves. It’s safe to say that Tamil cinema has yet to discover an actor who possesses such all-around talent.

Master of comebacks: Vijay faced his fair share of setbacks, including failures between 2007- 2010. Yet, against all odds, he staged a grand return, propelling him to an unbeatable position. From 2011 till now, he has done 17 movies, with a mere two failing at the box office. The resounding successes have set new benchmarks. This has turned into a dream phase, where he seems indestructible and immune to failure. No other modern actor in Kollywood has achieved such a comeback or achieved that level of success. Unparalleled craze: The madness for Vijay cannot be understood. Fans gather in large numbers at the shooting location of his movies just to get a glimpse of him. He could work in a terribly scripted film like Beast, and still pull in a big audience because of that craze. They go to be entertained and trust Vijay with that responsibility. His track record has made him indestructible at the box office. Even with a few flops, he will always be one of the biggest entertainers in the business. The superstar hardly ever shares anything on social media, but when he does, it spreads like wildfire, getting millions of likes and shares in no time. It’s not an overstatement to claim that his online engagement is just as popular as global international icons. Vijay fans will sacrifice an entire day to have their idol’s trailer on a loop, to secure the most viewed record. That frenzy is unbelievable.

Evolution: As the audiences’ tastes evolve with streaming sites, infinite choices and access to global cinema, the idea of a ‘superstar’ is going extinct. Films can no longer be successful solely based on a star. That is why Kollywood needs Vijay. Without him there’s no Kollywood

