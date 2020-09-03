Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz all set for a sequel

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz released on Disney+ Hotstar on 14th August 2020. The movie received mixed reviews but got a great response from the audiences.

Now, the makers of the film have announced a sequel to the movie. In Khuda Haafiz, Sameer (Vidyut) goes to Noman to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who is forced into human trafficking. Well, he successfully gets her back to India and now, in the sequel, the makers will take the story forward.

Jammwal in a statement said, “To adjust and successfully live in the society after the woman has gone through this turmoil is the real beginning of the love story. That’s what we’re planning to showcase in the second chapter.”

Faruk Kabir, the director of the film added, “Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is a more potent and heartfelt love story about how the lead characters come to terms with what has happened to them.”

Apart from Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, Khuda Haafiz also starred Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit, and Aahana Kumra. Vidyut’s fans were super excited about the movie as they got to see the actor in a totally different avatar.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter II is slated to start rolling early next year.