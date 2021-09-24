Website Logo
  • Friday, September 24, 2021
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham (earlier titled Sardar Udham Singh) was slated to release in theatres in October last year. But, due to the pandemic, the makers had to postpone the release date.

It was later announced that the movie will hit the big screens in January this year, but once again the release date was pushed. Now, the makers have decided to release the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, @primevideoin @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @writish1 #ShubenduBhattacharya @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp @veerakapuree @banitasandhu @amolparashar @mansidhruvmehta #AvikMukhopadhyay.”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar. The movie is a biopic on Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to take revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Talking about other films of Vicky, the actor will be seen in movies like Mr. Lele, Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, and Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

Well, in the past few months, more than his movies, the actor has been in the news for his alleged relationship with Katrina Kaif. A few weeks ago, there were even reports that the two have got engaged. However, the reports turned out to be false.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

