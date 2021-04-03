Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Manekshaw’s biopic titled Sam Bahadur

By: Mohnish Singh







On the occasion of Sam Manekshaw’s birth anniversary, RSVP Movies’ Ronnie Screwvala and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced the title of his much-anticipated biopic. Starring National Film Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, the biopic has been titled Sam Bahadur.

Sam Manekshaw’s career in the military spanned four decades and he fought five wars, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Director Meghna Gulzar, who is thrilled about bringing his inspirational life on to the silver screen, says, “He was a soldier’s soldier and a gentleman’s gentleman. They do not make men like Sam Bahadur anymore. I am so honoured to be telling his story with Ronnie Screwvala and the incredibly talented Vicky Kaushal. On the Field Marshal’s birth anniversary, his story has got its name. I could not be happier.”







Vicky Kaushal, who essays the titular role in the biopic, says, “I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script, I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me.”

Producer Ronnie Screwvala adds, “We are excited and honoured to unfold the story of one of our greatest heroes and announce the title Sam Bahadur on the occasion of his birth anniversary. A great man was born today and we hope to do everything in our power to honour his memory and legacy.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











