Vicky Kaushal replaces Varun Dhawan in Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele?

By: Mohnish Singh







After delivering such blockbusters as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), actor Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan were set to reunite for their hat-trick film Mr Lele. Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were in consideration to star alongside Dhawan. But then the news emerged that Varun opted out of Mr Lele last minute, which led the makers to shelve the project.

The latest we hear that Khaitan is reviving the project with Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker has reportedly reworked the script to make it more appealing and is planning to take it before cameras in 2021 itself.

"Shashank has reworked the script of Mr Lele and now, he is ready to roll with the film this year itself. Varun won't star in it anymore but he has got Vicky Kaushal on board for the movie now. Vicky liked the whole concept of the film and has already given his nod to the project," a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.







If Kaushal has indeed given his nod to Mr Lele, it will mark his third collaboration with Karan Johar’s prestigious production house, Dharma Productions. The National Film Award-winning actor has previously worked with the banner on Raazi (2018) and Bhoot (2020).

The source goes on to add, “Shashank was all set to start filming Yoddha with Shahid Kapoor from February. But the Kabir Singh (2019) actor bowed out of the project last minute citing creative differences. The director was left in a fix and he instead decided to first finish Mr Lele which is a quick film. They plan to start shooting around March and intend to wrap it within a month’s time.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is waiting for the release of Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh. It will be followed by Yash Raj Films' untitled comedy alongside Manushi Chhillar. The actor is then expected to start shooting for RSVP Movies' sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama.












