The global digitalization has opened enormous opportunities for society, but along with them came new forms of threats. Modern fraudsters no longer limit themselves to primitive phishing emails or fake calls from the "bank’s security service." Today, entire criminal infrastructures are at work: clones of major investment platforms, dangerous mobile apps, “brokerage companies” with carefully crafted backstories, financial pyramids maintaining the appearance of legality. Criminals have learned to infiltrate every online space where real money circulates.

The crypto industry has proven especially vulnerable. Here, the combination of pseudo-anonymity of transactions and weak regulatory oversight allows scammers to easily conceal stolen assets: transactions are broken into hundreds of smaller transfers, coins are mixed in tumblers, and then withdrawn as cash or transferred to legitimate wallets.

Another channel of fraud has become dating apps: under the guise of romantic relationships, scammers build trust and then lure victims into fake investment schemes or simply pressure them into transferring money under emotional manipulation. Losses from dating app scams are comparable to those from fake brokerage platforms, while the psychological damage is often even worse.

The scale of losses is staggering: annual damages from such schemes amount to tens, and according to some analysts, even hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet behind these figures are real people: some lose their life savings, others their startup capital for businesses. For many, losing funds becomes a psychological blow that undermines their faith in digital technologies as a whole.

The Role of Professional Lawyers in Fighting Online Crime

It is possible and necessary to protect oneself from online threats. Basic financial literacy, attentiveness to details, and a critical approach to any “too good to be true” offers are the first steps to avoiding becoming a victim.

Nevertheless, if the worst has already happened and money has been stolen, this does not mean the situation is hopeless. Today, legal companies exist that specialize in recovering funds lost through online investments, phishing attacks, fraudulent apps, or even theft from crypto wallets.

One such firm is the UK-based Verida AFI, with more than 20 years of experience and international recognition in fighting financial crime. Over the years, their united team has recovered over £70,000,000 for clients. It`s confirmed by reviews of Verida AFI online (Medium, HackMD, Todaynews.co.uk). Their staff includes professionals from multiple fields: lawyers, crypto analysts, former banking and law enforcement employees, and private investigators. This interdisciplinary structure allows them to examine each case thoroughly and find the optimal strategies for recovering stolen assets.

A key advantage of Verida AFI is its individual approach: each case is treated as unique, with strategies built around specific circumstances. Importantly, the company does not demand advance payments, and its fee is only 7–15% of the recovered amount, making its services transparent and accessible.

Thus, even if victims of online fraud lose significant sums, reaching out to specialized lawyers can restore not only their money but also their faith in justice.

Forum Discussions: Clients’ Experiences with Verida AFI

Nick, 41, Manchester:

"I’m not sure whether I should trust Verida AFI. Lost £12,000 to a pseudo-broker who disappeared after my first deposit. I’m afraid of more expenses. Is it really possible to get at least part back?"

Reply from Maria, 36, London:

"I had almost the same situation: I lost £9,500 on an 'investment platform' that promised 30% monthly returns. Verida AFI handled my case for almost four months, but in the end, they recovered £8,200. Yes, I had to pay them a small percentage, but it’s much better than just accepting the loss. I recommend them—they really can deliver."

Oliver, 52, Edinburgh:

"Has anyone actually recovered cryptocurrency through Verida AFI? Or does it only work with fiat? I had 1.3 BTC stolen, and the police can’t help."

Reply from Christian, 29, Oslo:

"Yes, I recovered crypto through them. Lost 0.7 BTC on a fake exchange that shut down. Specialists traced the transaction chain through blockchain and involved partners in Estonia and Cyprus. In the end, I was compensated £21,000 equivalent. It took about three months, but it was worth it."

Sam, 34, Leeds:

"Is it true they don’t take advances? What if they ask for money upfront and then disappear?"

Reply from Andrew, 45, Warsaw:

"I had the same worry. I did pay £700 in court fees to recover my money. My case was about binary options—I lost £14,000. Six months later, I got back £11,500. The firm’s fee was 12%. To me, that’s fair. They really work on a 'pay-for-results' model."

Forum discussions show that while doubts remain, real clients share concrete recovery stories. These examples prove that Verida AFI genuinely helps victims of online fraud—whether with fiat or cryptocurrency.

Proven Recovery Process

Many victims believe it’s impossible to recover money stolen through fake brokers, crypto exchanges, or even dating app scams. In reality, the process is achievable—if handled by professionals.

What is required from the client:

A detailed description of the situation (fraud scheme, dates, amounts, communications with scammers).

Proof of transactions (bank statements, screenshots, crypto transaction hashes).

Copies of agreements or correspondence with the “broker” or app “partner.”

Contact information of individuals or companies involved in the scheme.

What the lawyers do:

Financial and legal analysis. They examine the fraud scheme, determine jurisdiction, and evaluate recovery prospects.

They examine the fraud scheme, determine jurisdiction, and evaluate recovery prospects. Tracing transactions. With crypto analytics and banking tools, they follow the money even if it’s split into dozens of transfers or moved offshore.

With crypto analytics and banking tools, they follow the money even if it’s split into dozens of transfers or moved offshore. Legal requests. They send official inquiries to banks, payment systems, and exchanges to freeze suspicious accounts and collect evidence.

They send official inquiries to banks, payment systems, and exchanges to freeze suspicious accounts and collect evidence. Coordination with regulators and law enforcement. They use international cooperation mechanisms to seize assets.

They use international cooperation mechanisms to seize assets. Recovery. Once assets are secured, lawyers arrange for funds to be returned to the client—either through court or out-of-court settlement.

Thus, the victim’s task is to provide as much information as possible. The professionals’ task is to use it as a starting point to track and recover assets. Even if money traveled across multiple countries, with competent legal support, chances of recovery remain high.

Why Trust Verida AFI?

Verida AFI is a law firm that has been helping people worldwide recover funds stolen by online fraudsters for two decades. It holds all necessary licenses and maintains legitimate offices in several jurisdictions. Reviews about Verida AFI are overwhelmingly positive. The authors of these reviews can be trusted, as they have personally gone from despair to successful outcomes.

Behind Verida AFI are professionals who have dedicated their lives to a noble goal—protecting ordinary people. They have successfully completed hundreds of cases. Most importantly, they know how to restore people’s faith in themselves and in the digital world around them.

The combination of experience, proven effectiveness, and client focus makes Verida AFI one of the few reliable partners in asset recovery.

Conclusion

Victims of online fraud are often ashamed to admit what happened. They blame themselves and consider the situation hopeless. But this is a false mindset—anyone can fall victim to internet scams. The problem is global. Refusing to fight for your money only benefits the criminals.

With Verida AFI, victims have real support. The firm provides not only legal protection but also a chance to close the chapter of financial loss and begin a new one—where justice prevails.





This article is paid content. It has been reviewed and edited by the Eastern Eye editorial team to meet our content standards.