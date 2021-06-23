Website Logo
  Wednesday, June 23, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
CRICKET

Vaughan, Pietersen slam possibility of families not travelling with England players for the Ashes

Kevin Pietersen (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

By: SarwarAlam

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes the iconic Ashes series should be cancelled if families are not allowed to travel with the players for the four-month long tour of Australia due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

According to a report in the UK media, there is still uncertainty whether families of the visiting England players will be permitted to stay with them during the Ashes, beginning on December 8.

“Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable .. #Ashes,” Vaughan wrote on his twitter handle.

The report also drew a sharp response from former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who feels players shouldn’t be criticised if they decide to pull out of the series due to such restrictions.

“Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing. Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate! FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour?,” he tweeted.

Cricket Australia, however, on Wednesday said that a solution can be worked out and the tournament is still many months away.

“It’s only June and England are not due to arrive until November,” a CA spokeswoman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ll be going through the same process we did with India last summer.” England cricketers will not have their families with them for the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan starting in September, before they participate in the T20 World Cup campaign from October.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

