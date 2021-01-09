Varun Dhawan on his marriage: Maybe this year - EasternEye
Varun Dhawan on his marriage: Maybe this year


Varun Dhawan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Varun Dhawan’s wedding with Natasha Dalal has been in the news for the past couple of years. It was said that the two will be tying the knot in 2020, but that didn’t happen.

Recently, while talking to Filmfare, Varun opened up about his wedding plans. The actor stated, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (Covis and its impact), then maybe this year. I mean, I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

Varun and Natasha have been in a relationship for the past many years, and the two have been spotted together at many public events.



Talking about Varun’s movies, the actor has films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Ekkis lined-up. There have been reports of him starring in a film titled Bhediya which will be directed by Amar Kaushik. But, the movie is not yet officially announced.

Last month, while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, Varun was tested positive for Covid-19. But the actor recovered in a few days and was back on the sets.

After wrapping up a schedule of the film, Varun had posted on Instagram, “Its a wrap on our first sched of #jugjuggjeeyo. 🤞in Chandigarh I got covid recovered went back ✅. @raj_a_mehta @anilskapoor @kiaraaliaadvani @neetu54 @dharmamovies.”



 

