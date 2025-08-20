Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 leans heavily on action in early preview

Players begin not as a fledgling but as “Phyre”

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal

YouTube/ The Chinese Room
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Long-delayed sequel set for release on 21 October across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S
  • Developed by The Chinese Room, published by Paradox and White Wolf
  • Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal, but limited role-playing depth
  • Concerns remain over empty-feeling environments and linear gameplay

A sequel years in the making

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has endured a troubled development since its initial announcement in 2019. Originally due in 2020, the game faced delays and even suspension before being handed to UK studio The Chinese Room, best known for Still Wakes the Deep. It is now set for release on 21 October on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Having played several hours of a preview build, early impressions are mixed. While the game captures the power fantasy of being an elder vampire, it offers a narrower role-playing experience than many expected.

Immediate power and fluid combat

Players begin not as a fledgling but as “Phyre”, an elder vampire who has awoken after a century. From the outset, Phyre possesses advanced abilities such as scaling buildings, moving with supernatural speed, telekinetically hurling objects, and punching enemies across rooms.

The action has a sharp, tactile feel, enhanced by clan-specific powers. In the Brujah clan preview, abilities such as Lightning Punch and charge attacks added to the fast-paced combat. However, two clans will only be available via paid content.

This emphasis on action means levels are more linear, but traversal and combat arenas have been carefully designed, showcasing the studio’s flair for atmospheric environments.

Atmosphere and limitations

The game is set in a wintry Seattle, with detailed interiors and moody lighting. Environments such as derelict buildings and a hotel party scene highlight The Chinese Room’s strengths in environmental storytelling.

Yet interactivity is limited. Many doors and NPCs are non-functional, with only quest-linked characters available to engage. Even populated spaces, such as the hotel lobby or city streets, often feel empty. Dialogue with key characters is functional but restrained, with only a few standing out, such as the darkly humorous Nosferatu character Tolly.

Narrative potential

The main character shares their mind with an embedded noir-style private investigator, offering narration, commentary, and occasional gameplay shifts. In one preview sequence, this allowed for more nuanced, dialogue-driven play, hinting at the kind of role-playing depth long-time fans may be hoping for.

- YouTube YouTube/ The Chinese Room

Still a work in progress

As a preview build, what was shown may not reflect the final product. Developers suggest that Seattle will feel more populated and interactive later in the game. However, given that preview builds are often curated to highlight strengths, questions remain about how much role-playing flexibility the final release will deliver.

Release outlook

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is due for release on 21 October. Early impressions suggest a game leaning more towards action and stealth than traditional role-playing, leaving the extent of its depth and replayability still uncertain.

pcplaystation 5vampiresonytechxboxgaming

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Resident Evil Requiem

Players will be able to traverse these environments using vehicles

YouTube/ Resident Evil

Resident Evil Requiem leak teases Last of Us-style combat, vehicles and smarter enemies

Highlights:

  • Insider claims Resident Evil Requiem will feature a combat system similar to The Last of Us Part II.
  • Leon Kennedy reportedly returns as one of the protagonists despite official silence.
  • Players will be able to travel through open-level areas using vehicles.
  • New lighting, shadow, hair, and environmental physics systems have been implemented.
  • Release date set for 27 February 2026.

With just days to go before Resident Evil Requiem is showcased at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, new leaks suggest the game will deliver its most ambitious mechanics yet. According to reliable insider Dusk Golem, the next entry in Capcom’s survival horror series will blend innovations with influences from The Last of Us Part II, introduce open-level exploration with vehicles, and push technical boundaries with upgraded visuals and AI.

A combat system inspired by The Last of Us

Dusk Golem reports that combat in Resident Evil Requiem has been heavily reworked, drawing inspiration from The Last of Us Part II while adding unique elements of its own. Leon Kennedy, who Capcom has not confirmed as a protagonist, is said to feature prominently in these combat sequences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spider-Man PlayStation Plus

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains one of the most acclaimed superhero games

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered tops August’s 11 new PS Plus games

Highlights:

  • Eleven games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August.
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered available for PS5; PS4 players get Game of the Year Edition.
  • PS Plus Premium subscribers gain access to PS1 versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3.
  • Game trial for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach available to Premium members.


 Sony has announced 11 new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalogues this month, with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered leading the line-up. The additions, arriving on 19 August, include major console exclusives and classic titles, offering a strong month for subscribers across both tiers.

Full August line-up

The games being added to PS Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August 2025 are:

Keep ReadingShow less
STALKER 2 update

The studio has not confirmed that all features will be completed by the end of 2025

YouTube/ GSC Game World

'STALKER 2' to get engine upgrade and new features before PS5 launch

Highlights:

  • PS5 version of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl planned for release later this year
  • Game to be upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.5.4 for improved performance and stability
  • New gameplay features and balance tweaks also in development


GSC Game World has confirmed plans to deliver significant updates to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl ahead of its upcoming PlayStation 5 release. The improvements, targeted for later this year, include a major engine upgrade and a host of gameplay additions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mortal Kombat 1 leads fighting game sales this generation after 6.2m copies sold

This is consistent with the studio’s historical approach

YouTube/ MKIceAndFire

Mortal Kombat 1 leads fighting game sales this generation after 6.2m copies sold

Highlights:

  • Mortal Kombat 1 surpasses 6.2 million sales, topping Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.
  • Major content support ended less than 21 months after launch.
  • Ed Boon says NetherRealm remains committed to refining game balance.
  • Fans express disappointment over shorter-than-promised support cycle.

MK1 tops sales chart for current generation fighters

Mortal Kombat 1 has secured its position as the best-selling fighting game of the current generation, selling over 6.2 million copies. The milestone places it ahead of Street Fighter 6, which reported five million sales two months ago, and Tekken 8, which reached three million sales five months ago.

The latest entry in the long-running franchise launched to strong sales and broad appeal, attracting both casual and competitive players. However, it still falls short of Mortal Kombat 11’s performance, which sold more than 15 million copies by 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fortnite Shock and Awesome release

The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion

Epic Games

Fortnite’s most unexpected season yet? ‘Shock and Awesome’ release times confirmed

Highlights:

  • Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 begins on Thursday, 7 August with the new “Shock and Awesome” theme.
  • The update features Power Rangers, Halo Spartans, and a new insect invasion.
  • Server downtime begins between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM EDT.
  • Expected downtime is 2–6 hours before the update becomes available.
  • Exact release times vary by region (full list below).


Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 4 – titled Shock and Awesome – will launch globally on Thursday, 7 August 2025, bringing a mix of new collaborations and original content.

The new season introduces a unique enemy threat in the form of an insect invasion, a first for the game. Past seasons have included zombies and mercenaries, but this is the first time players will encounter bug-based enemies. The update also features crossover content from Halo and Power Rangers, as part of the ongoing expansion of Fortnite’s multiverse.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us