Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 leans heavily on action in early preview

Highlights:

Long-delayed sequel set for release on 21 October across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S



Developed by The Chinese Room, published by Paradox and White Wolf



Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal, but limited role-playing depth



Concerns remain over empty-feeling environments and linear gameplay



A sequel years in the making

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has endured a troubled development since its initial announcement in 2019. Originally due in 2020, the game faced delays and even suspension before being handed to UK studio The Chinese Room, best known for Still Wakes the Deep. It is now set for release on 21 October on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Having played several hours of a preview build, early impressions are mixed. While the game captures the power fantasy of being an elder vampire, it offers a narrower role-playing experience than many expected.

Immediate power and fluid combat

Players begin not as a fledgling but as “Phyre”, an elder vampire who has awoken after a century. From the outset, Phyre possesses advanced abilities such as scaling buildings, moving with supernatural speed, telekinetically hurling objects, and punching enemies across rooms.

The action has a sharp, tactile feel, enhanced by clan-specific powers. In the Brujah clan preview, abilities such as Lightning Punch and charge attacks added to the fast-paced combat. However, two clans will only be available via paid content.

This emphasis on action means levels are more linear, but traversal and combat arenas have been carefully designed, showcasing the studio’s flair for atmospheric environments.

Atmosphere and limitations

The game is set in a wintry Seattle, with detailed interiors and moody lighting. Environments such as derelict buildings and a hotel party scene highlight The Chinese Room’s strengths in environmental storytelling.

Yet interactivity is limited. Many doors and NPCs are non-functional, with only quest-linked characters available to engage. Even populated spaces, such as the hotel lobby or city streets, often feel empty. Dialogue with key characters is functional but restrained, with only a few standing out, such as the darkly humorous Nosferatu character Tolly.

Narrative potential

The main character shares their mind with an embedded noir-style private investigator, offering narration, commentary, and occasional gameplay shifts. In one preview sequence, this allowed for more nuanced, dialogue-driven play, hinting at the kind of role-playing depth long-time fans may be hoping for.

- YouTube YouTube/ The Chinese Room

Still a work in progress

As a preview build, what was shown may not reflect the final product. Developers suggest that Seattle will feel more populated and interactive later in the game. However, given that preview builds are often curated to highlight strengths, questions remain about how much role-playing flexibility the final release will deliver.

Release outlook

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is due for release on 21 October. Early impressions suggest a game leaning more towards action and stealth than traditional role-playing, leaving the extent of its depth and replayability still uncertain.