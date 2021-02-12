Valentine’s Day Special: Kaykay & Co select their favourite Hindi love songs

MARVELLOUS music act Kaykay & Co have made a name for themselves as leading live performers and they are particularly brilliant when delivering the biggest Bollywood hits of all time.
This has included superb, streamed shows across the pandemic, which have lifted the spirits of those in self-isolation. Eastern Eye decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by getting group members Kaykay Chauhan, Shahid Abbas Khan, Anj Chauhan, Rekha and Parry Mad to put together a Bollywood romantic playlist of 10 top tracks, selecting two film love songs each.
Kaykay Chauhan
Ang Lagja Balma – Mera Naam Joker: The ultimate love song packs a punch with many moods of innocence and the beauty of affection. This song describes love to me in every way. Asha Bhosle serenades and charms with her shivery vocal delivery and Shankar- Jaikishan’s melodic music stays with you forever, along with Shailendra’s lovely lyrics.
Mohabbat Ke Khuda – Brahmachari: A boisterous love song composed by Shankar- Jaikishan, sung with romantic optimism by Mohammed Rafi and picturised on the rebel romantic hero Shammi Kapoor. The words’ emphasis is on the lover being the king of all lovers. The fast-paced rhythm combines well with an energy and confidence in this song. A one-of-a-kind love song!
Shahid Abbas Khan
Aaya Tere Dar Par – Veer Zaara: My all-time favourite. This song beautifully illustrates and picturises through the story of Veer Zaara of how when you truly love someone you can go to any extent for them. You can make any sacrifice for them, risk your life and face any hardship for them.
Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna – Kudrat: I love this song for its composition and lyrics. The relatable song speaks of how the love you feel for another cannot be measured as it is truly infinite, ever-growing and everlasting. The thought of someone else even looking at the one you love makes you burn up with jealousy, which can be seen as possessiveness or insecurity, but is also really deep love.
Anj Chauhan
O Mere Shah-E-Khuban – Love In Tokyo: A timeless love ballad penned by the great Hasrat Jaipuri and rendered by the deep silky vocals of Mohammed Rafi saab. I love the use of Urdu poetry in contemporary music and this is my all-time favourite as the lyrics can be interpreted on both a romantic and spiritual level. They don’t write them like that anymore!
Kya Yehi Pyar Hai – Rocky: Another all-time classic written by Anand Bakshi. Paired with the deep and haunting melody, it makes for a beautiful love song. The use of dialogue throughout adds a unique dimension, making it different from typical Bollywood songs. It triggers memories of Sanjay Dutt’s entry into the film fraternity.
Rekha
Kismat Se Tum – Pukar: When AR Rahman meets Sonu Nigam, the listener cannot help, but fall in love. This song is especially meaningful as Parry and I have recorded our version to Kaykay’s beautiful arrangement (to be released soon). This song is about fate bringing two people together and joining their broken pieces. If love can be described as bringing pieces of a puzzle together then I completely believe soulmates exist.
Tu Hi Re – Bombay: Another AR Rahman classic about sacrifice and how love is all encompassing. The idea that you cannot live without someone is truly overwhelming. When leaving everything and everyone behind to follow your heart, you are truly immersed in love. To invoke such feelings through a melody and instrumentation is a stroke of genius. This song gives me all the feels every single time.
Parry Mad
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha – 1942 A Love Story: RD Burman’s last work sung by my childhood singing hero Kumar Sanu and beautifully written by Javed Akhtar in a special way. All three won well-deserved Filmfare awards for this song. The three verses are arranged the same, but each has seven short lines that bring to life the feelings the hero experiences upon seeing his love. Often when performing this song, I feel as if I’m serenading the crowd with poetry and have broken out into my own lines at times.
Sun Ri Sakhi – Humse Hai Muqabla: Beautifully composed by AR Rahman, written by PK Mishra and amazingly rendered by Hariharan. The award-winning song, which was originally written in Tamil, is close to my heart because I love how Hariharan renders the Hindi version. The lyrics are simple enough for a British born Bollywood lover to understand. For years, the song played in my head like a jukebox and is one I love performing live. Considering the song is not as well known, the effect it has on the audience is indescribable and I’m sure the moment is etched in the memories of those present. That is what music is all about.
