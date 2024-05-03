Wembley Stadium hosts Vaisakhi celebrations

Vaisakhi is celebrated by Sikhs around the world each year to mark the creation of the Khalsa in 1699 by the tenth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

A performance of Kirtan took place at the start of the event. (Photo credit: The FA)

By: Vivek Mishra

Over 700 guests gathered at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening for the celebration of Vaisakhi, a major holiday in Sikhism, as part of the stadium’s “Faith & Football” event series.

Vaisakhi is celebrated by Sikhs around the world each year to mark the creation of the Khalsa in 1699 by the tenth Sikh guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The event kicked off with a performance of Kirtan, traditional Sikh religious hymns, by the Grewal Twins. Guests then enjoyed displays by the Sikh Museum Initiative showcasing Sikh-based artwork, including a virtual reality experience.

Guests were then treated to several showcases of Sikh participants in football, such as England WU15s and Wolverhampton FC Women player Sareet Binning, the first South Asian professional referee in the men’s game, Sunny Singh Gill, Newcastle United FC U9-14s goalkeeping coach Amrik Hare, as well as on-stage conversations with BAMREF representative and female Sikh referee Rashpal Shergill and FA refereeing diversity manager Raj Randhawa.

A Faith and Football panel discussion followed, with Harpz and Amrit leading a chat featuring professional players Simran Jhamat (West Bromwich Albion), Mal Benning (Shrewsbury Town), Arjun Raikhy (Leicester City), Kira Rai (Derby County Women), and Sandeep Tak Mascarenhas (Luton Ladies).

At pitchside, Tan Dhesi MP for Slough addressed the audience followed by a talk on Vaisakhi and its significance by Dr Jasjit Singh of Leeds University.

Traditional Sikh prayers Chaupai Sahib were led by youngsters from Khalsa Primary School and Pioneer Secondary Academy before the Ardaas was performed by the Panj Pyare (‘five beloved ones’) of Khalsa Jatha British Isles of Shepherd’s Bush Gurdwara.

Guests were served Langar (food served as per the Sikh principle of the ‘free community kitchen’) by Khalsa Jatha supported by team SEVA with house chai served by popular South Asian restaurant chain, Dishoom, in Wembley’s Bobby Moore Suite before the evening came to a close.