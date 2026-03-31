Calls grow for Vaibhav Suryavanshi India debut after 17-ball 52 in IPL

CALLS grew on Tuesday for Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be fast-tracked into India’s senior team after the 15-year-old scored a 17-ball 52 in the IPL.

Suryavanshi, who turned 15 last week, is now eligible to represent India under International Cricket Council rules. He has already played at youth level for the country.

He hit four fours and five sixes as Rajasthan Royals chased down 128 with 7.5 overs to spare against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.

The innings added to his record from last season, when he made a 35-ball century, the second-fastest in IPL history.

Spin bowler Anil Kumble compared him to Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at 16.

"Yes, absolutely. If a player shows this level of consistency, he should be fast-tracked, just like Sachin Tendulkar," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Suryavanshi has also performed at youth level, scoring 175 off 80 balls in the Under-19 World Cup final against England in February.

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu said, "He's a talent that will definitely do wonders for Indian cricket."

"I don't know when, but definitely in the future."

At Rajasthan Royals, captain Riyan Parag said the team is trying to keep him away from outside attention.

"What I tell him is that you're going to play 14 games (in this season's IPL), and regardless of what goes on in the game, it shouldn't bother you," Parag said.

"What goes around in the media shouldn't bother you."

He added, "Like everyone in the stands, we also had this feeling of 'wow', wondering how he is able to do this."

"He is a talent, and I am very glad that he is in our team, and not the opponent's."

Suryavanshi made an impact in Rajasthan’s eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening IPL match.

He reached his fifty in 15 balls, hitting two sixes off Noor Ahmad, and said his approach was planned.

"I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because, in a small chase, that phase is crucial."

He said his birthday on Friday, March 27, was quiet as he "went to sleep early" to avoid cake smearing.

Suryavanshi survived a dropped catch on the first ball before building his innings. He was later caught by Sarfaraz Khan off Anshul Kamboj.

Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 38 not out, while Parag scored 14 as the team finished the chase in 12.1 overs.

Rajasthan chose to field first and bowled out Chennai for 127 in 19.4 overs.

Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Sanju Samson was bowled for six on his Chennai debut, and Archer dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for six.

Jamie Overton scored 43 off 36 balls to push the total.

Archer returned figures of 2-19, while Burger took 2-26 and was named player of the match.

"One good thing is, a lot of youngsters in the group, so probably a nervy start for everyone, but good to get a game behind and good to start with a lot of mistakes," Gaikwad said.

"Hopefully it will be just improvement after here."

MS Dhoni is recovering from a calf strain and is likely to miss the first two weeks of the tournament, which is scheduled to end on May 31.

(With inputs from agencies)