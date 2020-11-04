Vaani Kapoor: I want to do so much more

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has signed a few exciting projects after the riotous success of her last release WAR (2019) alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. She recently wrapped up her next film Bell Bottom in Scotland and is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana. Her line-up also includes Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited dacoit drama Shamshera wherein she shares the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Kapoor is obviously psyched up about all her upcoming ventures, but she wants to do more and reach a position where she can carry an entire film on her shoulder one day. “I have always said that I want to do so much more. There is a lot of ambition. As an actor, I have a lot of dreams about being part of a cinema where I can maybe lead a film, drive an entire film on my shoulder. For that to happen, maybe I need to create enough body of work for people to take notice of me because let’s face it, nothing comes that easy. It is just the harsh truth of life. You have to wait it out, sit back take, the right decisions for yourself,” she says in an interview.

The actress debuted in Hindi cinema with Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). She followed it up with Befikre (2016) and WAR with the same production house. Sharing why she did not sign too many films, she says, “I am at the driver’s seat charting my own course in my career. The reason why I have not signed too many films is purely because I wanted to do good work, be seen in incredible films, even if I am not the person who is driving the narrative and leading the whole story on my shoulders.”







