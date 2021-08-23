Vaani Kapoor: I have an exciting year to look forward to

Vaani Kapoor (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vaani Kapoor can be currently seen in action thriller Bell Bottom (2021), alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. After Bell Bottom, she has two exciting projects lined up for release – Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Both films present the actress in a never-seen-before avatar.

Kapoor, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today, stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited dacoit-drama Shamshera and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, she romances actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

The actress is looking forward to both films with a lot of excitement. “I have an exciting year to look forward to actually! I have two big films Shamshera and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that are ready to be released in theatres and I am hoping they will entertain audiences thoroughly,” she said.

The actress went on to add, “These two films will also present me in completely different avatars and I cannot wait to see the reaction from people for my performances.”

Kapoor said she has worked really hard on both films and hopes they will solidify her position as a performer who is willing to take risks to deliver powerful performances.

“I have worked tremendously hard in both these projects and I’m delighted about how they have shaped up. I have been choosy about the films that I select because I want to pick quality content over quantity and I’m proud of both ‘Shamshera’ and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. They are films that will hopefully position me correctly as a performer who is looking to take the risks and push myself constantly to make a mark,” she said in conclusion.

Vaani Kapoor made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). She later starred in Befikre (2016) and War (2019), made under the same production house. Bell Bottom marks her first project outside the prestigious banner.

