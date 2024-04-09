Uzbekistan Airways launches bi-weekly direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent

Ms Akruti Bagwe, Director, World Trade Centre – Mumbai; Mr. S. A. Hussain, Regional Head, Uzbekistan Airways; Mr. Anish Arya of Aero World Travels; Mr. Vijay Kalantri – Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan; H.E. MR. SARDOR RUSTAMBAEV, Ambassador of Uzbekistan; Mr. Ajay Arya of Arya Enterprises, Mr. Rakhim Sabirov. Station Manager India; Ms Rajshri Kolekar PRO- Mumbai office of Consul Generals and others at the Launch of direct bi-weekly flight by Uzbekistan Airways from Mumbai to Tashkent

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Uzbekistan Airways has initiated bi-weekly direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent, marking a significant milestone in air travel connectivity between India and Uzbekistan.

The inaugural flight, which took off on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, was ceremoniously flagged off by Sardor Rustambaev, the Hon’ble Ambassador in the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in New Delhi, and Vijay Kalantri, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This new service by Uzbekistan Airways JSC, the national carrier of Uzbekistan, offers travellers from Mumbai the convenience of twice-weekly direct flights to Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan. Departing from Mumbai every Tuesday at 5:40 am local time, the flight arrives in Tashkent at 9:10 am local time.

On the return leg, the Tuesday flight departs Tashkent at 11:20 pm local time and lands back in Mumbai at 4:10 am local time. Additionally, a second flight operates every Saturday, departing Mumbai at 3:05 pm local time and arriving in Tashkent at 6:35 pm local time. The return flight from Tashkent to Mumbai leaves at 8:50 am local time on Saturdays, landing in Mumbai at 1:40 pm local time.

Uzbekistan Airways has a longstanding presence in India, having operated regular flights to New Delhi for over two decades. Currently, the airline offers daily flights to Tashkent from New Delhi, providing onward connections to various destinations across Europe, the USA, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

To service the Mumbai route, Uzbekistan Airways has deployed its modern A320 Neo aircraft, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

Speaking about the allure of Uzbekistan, Sardor Rustambaev mentioned the country’s rich blend of ancient Silk Road wonders and Soviet-era legacies. Travelers are invited to immerse themselves in Uzbekistan’s enchanting atmosphere, characterized by glittering minarets, intricate mosaics, and majestic domes.

The growing trade and commerce between India and Uzbekistan has necessitated the introduction of direct flights between Mumbai and Tashkent, providing a boost to both business and leisure travel. Vijay Kalantri emphasized the vibrant markets of Uzbekistan, where centuries-old traditions are showcased through exquisite handicrafts, ceramics, and textiles.

With Tashkent emerging as a fast-growing business hub and a gateway to ancient tourist destinations such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, direct flights from Mumbai offer Indian travellers seamless access to Uzbekistan’s rich history, stunning architecture, and warm hospitality. Furthermore, these flights facilitate travel for Uzbekistan residents to Mumbai, the vibrant film capital of India.

Uzbekistan promises an unforgettable experience for travellers keen on exploring its hidden gems, including its rich tapestry of history, culture, and hospitality. For passenger sales and inquiries, Uzbekistan Airways has appointed Aero World Travels & India Sales as its New Delhi-based Passenger Sales Agent (PSA) and BSP consolidator, Arya Enterprises.

Interested travellers can contact them via telephone at +911141506400/402/403/405 or visit the airline’s official website at https://www.uzairways.com/en.