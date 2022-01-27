Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384

News

Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids on the edge

A mechanic works on a car at a repair garage in Colombo. (ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

Supermarket shelves are bare and restaurants can’t serve meals, but Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is a bonanza for used car dealers, with vehicle shortages pushing prices higher than a house in a nice area.

The island nation of 22 million is on the brink of bankruptcy, inflation is red hot and the government has barred a range of “non-essential” imports to save dollars needed to buy food, medicine and fuel.

In the car market, this two-year ban has kept factory-fresh automobiles off local roads, forcing desperate buyers to pay some of the world’s highest prices for beaten-up compacts and no-frills family sedans.

Anthony Fernando spent a recent weekend coursing through sales lots in the Colombo outskirts on behalf of his daughter, who has tried to find an affordable set of wheels for nearly a year.

“She was thinking that prices will come down,” the 63-year-old told AFP, but now she is “paying for procrastinating”.

Prices have gone “beyond the reach of a common person”, he said.

A five-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser was on offer online for an eye-watering 62.5 million rupees ($312,500) — triple the pre-ban rate, and enough to buy a house in a middle-class Colombo neighbourhood or a new luxury apartment in the city centre.

A decade-old Fiat five-seater with a busted engine that might be stripped for parts elsewhere was listed at $8,250 — more than twice Sri Lanka’s average yearly income.

“A car and a house are symbols of success,” said a grinning Sarath Yapa Bandara, the owner of one of the capital’s biggest dealerships.

“That is why most people are willing to buy even at these high prices.”

– ‘Out of this world’ –

Car ownership remains a virtual necessity in the traffic-snarled streets of Colombo, where a ramshackle bus and rail network was already struggling with overcrowding.

The number of taxis has also fallen sharply, with drivers selling their cabs to cash in on the dizzying prices, and those still working charging double their old fares or more.

“You must have your own car,” said Udaya Hegoda Arachchi, another buyer preparing to bite the bullet at a dealership.

“We can’t expect prices to come down anytime soon, given the economic situation in the country,” he told AFP.

Covid has sent Sri Lanka into a tailspin, drying up all-important earnings from tourism and foreign remittances.

In March 2020 the government brought in a wide-ranging import ban — including for new cars — to stop foreign currency from leaving the country.

But the policy has not been able to staunch the outflow of dollars, and has instead left the nation struggling to source critical goods.

Food retailers have rationed rice, restaurants have shuttered because they cannot find cooking gas, and cash-strapped power utilities unable to afford oil have imposed rolling blackouts. Farmers have run out of fertiliser.

– Chinese debt –

Rating agencies have warned that Sri Lanka might default soon although the government says it will meet its commitments. It is trying to renegotiate its Chinese debts with Beijing.

The import ban has also left car parts in short supply, meaning drivers are at risk of being stranded after a breakdown.

Ravi Ekanayake told AFP that his Colombo repair garage was doing a roaring trade from owners unable to afford the astronomical costs of switching to a new vehicle.

“But parts are scarce. It is a catch-22: You either get caught with an old car without parts or you don’t have the money to buy a new car.”

Financial analyst Murtaza Jafferjee said the prices also underscored a problem caused by excessive money printing by a cash-strapped central bank, with “too much money chasing too few goods”.

He said the prices were also increasing transport costs and adding to inflation, which hit a record 14 percent in December.

“When vehicles become unaffordable for a segment of society, their activities will be limited. Then we will also see a loss of economic output,” the CEO of JB Securities said.

“We are about to collapse and not many people appreciate the depth of the problem.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by leprosy
News
Rahul Gandhi says Twitter ‘curbing free speech’
INDIA
India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
PAKISTAN
Fighting mistrust, Pakistan marks one year polio-free
UK
‘Serial pervert’ from Bolton jailed for seven years
News
‘Tories have a problem with Asians’
UK
Johnson flags vaccine bond, trade talks with India in Republic Day message
News
Indian scientists spot unique movements on Mars surface
SRI LANKA
Helplanka and Dimuthu Foundation team up to help poor
UK
Funding boost to tackle health inequalities among BAME communities
UK
UK police arrest two more over Texas siege
News
England revives Plan A: living with Covid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government…
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by…
Urmila Matondkar: From child star to cinema queen
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids…
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE