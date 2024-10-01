US increases visa slots for Indians by 250,000

By: EasternEye

THE US Mission in India has announced the opening of an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students.

This move is expected to help Indian applicants schedule timely interviews and support travel that strengthens people-to-people ties between the US and India, officials said on Monday.

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted the progress made in visa processing efforts, stating: “prime minister Narendra Modi and president Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process, and I am proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand.”

According to the US Mission, over 1.2 million Indians have travelled to the United States in 2024, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

“The US Mission to India has already surpassed one million nonimmigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

During this summer’s student visa season, the embassy reported record processing numbers, noting that all first-time student applicants were able to secure appointments at one of the five consular sections in India.

“We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses, and facilitating tourism. At least six million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more,” the statement added.

In 2023, the US issued over 140,000 student visas to Indians, the highest number for any country, setting a record for the third consecutive year, according to figures released earlier this year by the US Embassy and consulates in India.

(With inputs from PTI)