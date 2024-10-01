  • Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

US increases visa slots for Indians by 250,000

This move is expected to help Indian applicants schedule timely interviews and support travel that strengthens people-to-people ties between the US and India.

According to the US Mission, over 1.2 million Indians have travelled to the United States in 2024, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: EasternEye

THE US Mission in India has announced the opening of an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students.

This move is expected to help Indian applicants schedule timely interviews and support travel that strengthens people-to-people ties between the US and India, officials said on Monday.

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, highlighted the progress made in visa processing efforts, stating: “prime minister Narendra Modi and president Joe Biden set an ambitious goal to improve and expedite the visa process, and I am proud to say that we have delivered on that promise. Our consular teams at the embassy and four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand.”

According to the US Mission, over 1.2 million Indians have travelled to the United States in 2024, marking a 35 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

“The US Mission to India has already surpassed one million nonimmigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

During this summer’s student visa season, the embassy reported record processing numbers, noting that all first-time student applicants were able to secure appointments at one of the five consular sections in India.

“We are now focused on bringing families together, connecting businesses, and facilitating tourism. At least six million Indians already have a nonimmigrant visa to visit the United States, and each day, the Mission issues thousands more,” the statement added.

In 2023, the US issued over 140,000 student visas to Indians, the highest number for any country, setting a record for the third consecutive year, according to figures released earlier this year by the US Embassy and consulates in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
News

Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk, others launch indefinite fast
News

BAPS marks 50 years of spiritual service in New York
News

Proceeds from Antara Martins’ book to fund education for girls in India
UK

Man falsely accused by Tommy Robinson calls for stricter laws
News

UK’s last coal power station shuts down
News

Tories brace for future as party adapts to life in opposition
News

Police hunt for driver after woman dies in six-vehicle M40 crash
News

Labour’s private school tax plan sparks debate across country
News

50 dead in clashes between tribes in northwest Pakistan
News

Covid risks may have been overstated: Chris Whitty
News

Indian visas in focus as Jenrick, Badenoch vie for Tory leadership
News

Sunak to Tories: ‘Learn lessons’ of defeat
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
US visa US increases visa slots for Indians by 250,000
Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk, others launch indefinite fast
Wanis International celebrates 60th anniversary
BAPS New York BAPS marks 50 years of spiritual service in New York
Last-Minute Train Travel: Booking Confirmed Tickets After Chart Preparation
Antara Martins Proceeds from Antara Martins’ book to fund education for girls…