US lawmakers, UN voice concern over lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh

US LAWMAKERS and the United Nations have expressed concern over violence in Bangladesh following the lynching of a Hindu man, calling for accountability and protection of religious minorities.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das amid what he described as instability and unrest. “I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh—an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Sunday. He said that while authorities have reported arrests, “the Government of Bangladesh must aggressively pursue a full and transparent investigation and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.” He added that urgent action was needed to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities and to uphold the rule of law.

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said she was “deeply disturbed” by ongoing violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority. “A mob beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway. Authorities have reportedly arrested twelve individuals in connection with the horrific crime,” she said. Rajkumar said the incident reflected a pattern of religious persecution, adding that the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and more than 150 temples vandalised from August 2024 to July 2025. “From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh,” she said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also voiced concern over the violence. Responding at a daily press briefing on Monday, his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, “Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh.” He said people who do not belong to the majority must feel safe and expressed confidence that the government would act to protect all Bangladeshis.

Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker from Mymensingh, was lynched on December 19 and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy. Police said 12 people have been arrested in connection with the murder, according to The Daily Star.

Separately, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said he was troubled by the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi and urged calm. “Retaliation and revenge will only deepen divisions and undermine the rights of all,” Turk said, calling for a prompt and transparent investigation and accountability ahead of the February parliamentary elections.