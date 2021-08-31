Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 438,560
Total Cases 32,768,880
Today's Fatalities 350
Today's Cases 30,941
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 438,560
Total Cases 32,768,880
Today's Fatalities 350
Today's Cases 30,941

PAKISTAN

US troops’ stay in Pakistan temporary: Minister

Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN on Tuesday (31) ruled out the possibility of allowing the long-term presence of US troops coming from Afghanistan in Islamabad, saying the American forces’ stay in the country would be for a limited period.

Interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s response came after pictures of US troops at Islamabad airport circulated on social media, sparking rumours about a possible long-term presence of American forces on Pakistani soil.

The minister told the Dawn newspaper that the foreigners came to Pakistan after evacuation from Afghanistan and their stay would be for a limited period and they were issued transit visas ranging from 21 to 30 days.

He rejected the claim that the government was booking hotels for Americans in the federal capital, the report said.

As many as 2,192 individuals entered Pakistan from the Torkham border while 1,627 had come to Islamabad by air, Ahmad said, adding that “a small number” of people came from the Chaman border.

Many people travelled between Pakistan and Afghanistan through the Chaman border on a daily basis. Many Afghans entered Pakistan from this border and returned to their country, he said, adding that it was “a normal activity”.

Ahmad said the issuance of visas to those coming from Afghanistan was not a money-making exercise and that no target had been set to generate funds through this activity.

He pointed out that a normal visa fee was being charged from these people while visas on arrival were being issued free of cost. Asked as to what was the status of individuals crossing into Pakistan from Torkham and Chaman borders, he said none of them had been given refugee status.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, the interior minister referred to Thursday’s (26) suicide attack outside Kabul airport and said, “We feared a huge influx of migrants, but it did not happen.”

He said Pakistan would fulfil its duty of national security and its international expectations, asserting that Islamabad had played a historic role in the Afghan peace process.

No other country has rendered sacrifices for peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan. Peace and stability in Afghanistan were linked with peace and stability in Pakistan, he said.

Almost all Pakistanis had been evacuated from Afghanistan, Ahmad said, adding that around 30-40 Pakistanis were still in Afghanistan, but they were not interested in coming back to the country because they had their families there.

The minister said that the Taliban had assured the Pakistan government that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would not be allowed to use the Afghan territory for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan would fulfil its responsibilities related to national security besides meeting all its international obligations as a responsible nation, he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan to criminalise enforced disappearances
PAKISTAN
Militant fire across Afghan border kills two Pakistani soldiers
News
More people cross Pakistan border as crisis deepens in Afghanistan
PAKISTAN
Factory fire kills 16 in Pakistan
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan calls for positive engagement with Afghanistan
PAKISTAN
These refugees want to go back to Afghanistan where ‘peace is established’
PAKISTAN
‘Afghan authorities’ told to control Pakistan Taliban: Islamabad
PAKISTAN
China ‘shocked’ by suicide bomb attack in Pakistan
PAKISTAN
Pakistan opposition leader’s son marries in London
PAKISTAN
As China, Pakistan weigh recognising Taliban, experts warn long-term losses
PAKISTAN
Fully vaccinated Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur: Pakistan
PAKISTAN
‘Garbage at airport’ forces Pakistan to suspend Kabul flights
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangladeshi, Pakistani achievers win Magsaysay Award
Seetimaarr trailer: This Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer looks like…
Food supply shortage and price rise will continue next year,…
Sri Lanka declares food emergency as forex crisis worsens
US troops’ stay in Pakistan temporary: Minister
Ardh: Rubina Dilaik’s debut film starts rolling; first look poster…