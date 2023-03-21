Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 21, 2023
US strongly condemns attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

The State Department’s diplomatic security service is collaborating with local authorities to investigate the matter

During the protest, demonstrators raised pro-Khalistan slogans and breached the makeshift security barriers put up by city police (Photo: Twitter)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The United States has denounced the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan elements during a protest as “absolutely unacceptable” and has said the safety and security of diplomatic facilities and personnel is a top priority for the US, and they remain committed to ensuring their protection.

During the protest, demonstrators raised pro-Khalistan slogans and breached the makeshift security barriers put up by city police, eventually placing two Khalistan flags inside the Consulate premises. The flags were later removed by consulate personnel.

Following the incident, a group of protesters vandalised the Consulate premises by hitting the door and windows with iron rods.

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, strongly condemned the incident, calling it “absolutely unacceptable”.

The State Department’s diplomatic security service is collaborating with local authorities to investigate the matter, and the State Department will also be working on repairing the damage caused.

US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, has condemned the violent acts carried out against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, which have sparked outrage among Indian Americans and people in India.

Sullivan expressed the US government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of diplomatic facilities and personnel in a tweet on Monday (20) night.

The State Department is reportedly in contact with local law enforcement to determine next steps. Meanwhile, reports indicate that those responsible for the vandalism continued to protest outside the Consulate, with some attempting to set fire to the building.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed a strong protest to the US Charge d’Affaires in Delhi following the incident of vandalism at the Consulate General in San Francisco.

The MEA has called on the US government to take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Meanwhile, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has also issued a statement condemning the attack on the Indian mission in San Francisco, California.

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) also joined in condemning the attack. The organisation expressed solidarity with the Indian Ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Consul General, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, and the consulate staff, who work tirelessly to strengthen the relationship between the world’s two largest democracies.

With inputs from PTI

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
