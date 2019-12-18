The United States promised on Wednesday (18) to take into account India’s concerns as it looks to pull out of Afghanistan, in high-level talks aimed at boosting the two democracies’ emerging alliance.

The talks in Washington came against the backdrop of major protests in India over a citizenship law that critics say targets Muslims, but secretary of state Mike Pompeo was careful not to speak forcefully on the issue.

Pompeo and defense secretary Mark Esper, meeting for a day of talks with their Indian counterparts, said they explained the renewed US talks with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war.

“We understand the concerns that India has, too — rightful concerns that they have — about terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” Pompeo told a joint news conference.

“We assured them that we would take that into account,” he said.

Pompeo voiced hope that talks with the Taliban, which veteran US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad is leading in Qatar, will eventually bring a “significant reduction in violence” that will let the United States “reduce its footprint.”

India is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, whose hardline 1996-2001 regime was allied with rival Pakistan and welcomed virulently anti-Indian Islamist extremists.

India has been one of the top backers of Afghanistan’s internationally recognized government, pouring in $3 billion since the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban regime after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Of course we have concerns about the future of Afghanistan,” Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

“We believe that the reconciliation process in Afghanistan should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned,” he said, voicing hope that gains of the past two decades “will be strengthened and preserved.”

Esper declined to comment on a report that President Donald Trump, who believes the war is not worth the cost, could announce a pullout of around 4,000 troops this week, bringing the US contingent down to around 8,600.

– Muted criticism on rights –

India is one of only three countries to hold such “2+2” talks with the United States between foreign policy and defense chiefs, a sign of Washington’s commitment to boost ties with a largely like-minded nation with which it was estranged during the Cold War.

But the talks came as India faces growing criticism over a sharp turn into Hindu nationalism by prime minister Narendra Modi, bolstered by a convincing re-election win.

At least six people have died in protests in the country over a citizenship law promoted by Modi that fast-tracks citizenship only to non-Muslims from neighboring countries.

Despite unusually vocal criticism of India in the US Congress and the Trump administration’s usual championing of religious freedom, Pompeo treaded lightly when asked about the citizenship bill by a reporter.

“Yep, we care deeply and always will about protecting minorities, protecting religious rights, everywhere,” he said.

“We honor Indian democracy as they have a robust debate inside of India,” he said.

“The United States will be consistent in the way that we respond to these issues, not only in India, but all across the world.”

Modi says the measure is meant to protect persecuted minorities, but critics see it as part of a masterplan to define India as a Hindu nation and move away from its secular foundations.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which advises the government but does not set policy, has called on the Trump administration to consider sanctions against Indian Home Minister Amit Shaw over the new law.

But observers in both countries say the US administration is in an awkward position to raise concerns, considering Trump himself has called for the exclusion of Muslims and cast Mexican immigrants as criminals.

The US Congress is also considering a bill that would press India to end all communications restrictions in Kashmir and release hundreds taken into detention after Modi in August ended autonomy for what was India’s sole Muslim-majority state.