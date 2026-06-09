Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

US court scraps £73,000 H-1B visa fee imposed by Trump

The decision removes a major hurdle for skilled foreign workers, but questions remain over future restrictions.

US-immigration-visas

The court ruling has eased concerns over the future cost of H-1B visa applications

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 09, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Federal judge rules £73,000 ($100,000) H-1B visa fee was unlawful.
  • Indian diaspora groups say the decision protects US competitiveness.
  • Advocates warn other restrictions could still emerge through administrative measures.

A federal court in Massachusetts has struck down the Trump administration’s controversial £73,000 ($100,000) fee on new H-1B visa applications, handing a significant victory to employers and skilled foreign workers who rely on the programme to work in the US.

The ruling is expected to have particular significance for Indian professionals, who account for the largest share of H-1B visa holders. The court found that the fee lacked approval from Congress, making it unlawful.

Relief for employers and skilled workers

The decision was welcomed by several US-based Indian diaspora organisations, which argued that the measure would have made it harder for companies to recruit highly skilled international talent and could have undermined the country's position in sectors such as technology, healthcare and advanced manufacturing.

Khanderao Kand, chief of policy and strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), reportedly said the ruling restored “predictability and fairness” to the employment-based immigration system.

He also argued that access to skilled global talent remains essential for innovation, research and entrepreneurship in the US. According to Kand, the judgment reinforces the principle that major immigration policy changes should be supported by both legal authority and economic considerations.

FIIDS said it continues to support a balanced, merit-based immigration system that benefits businesses and the wider economy.

Legal victory, but uncertainty remains

While the ruling removes the immediate threat of the fee, some immigration advocates believe the wider debate over H-1B visas is far from settled.

Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora, reportedly said stakeholders connected to the programme would welcome the court’s intervention, but questioned whether the issue had been fully resolved.

He warned that the administration could still pursue policies aimed at making the process more difficult for H-1B applicants without directly violating US law. As quoted in a news report, Joshipura suggested that procedural changes and administrative measures could still be used to create barriers for visa holders if the government wished to pursue that approach.

The now-invalidated fee was introduced through a presidential proclamation signed by Donald Trump in September last year. The measure required employers seeking new H-1B visas to pay an additional £73,000 ($100,000), sparking criticism from business groups and immigration advocates.

The Massachusetts court’s decision removes that requirement for now, although the broader political and legal battle over employment-based immigration policy in the US is likely to continue.

federal judge rulesh1b visa feeindian diaspora groupstrump administrationus hib visa
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

JAC loses fight to muzzle reporter over press freedoms
News

JAC loses fight to muzzle reporter over press freedoms

west-yorkshire-abuse
News

Twenty jailed for non-recent abuse of three girls in West Yorkshire

jd-vance-nowak-starmer
News

Britain rejects Vance's claim that migrants caused Nowak murder

cockroach-janta-party
News

Cockroach Janta Party founder leads Delhi protest against Modi government

More For You

Brij-Sunita-Agrawal

Premises of the St. Luke's Health-Sugar Land Hospital with a patient tower named in honour of Indian American couple Brij and Sunita Agrawal, in Houston, Texas.

(PTI Photo)

Indian American couple donates $5.5m to Houston hospital

AN INDIAN AMERICAN entrepreneur couple has donated $5.5 million (£4.07m) to expand medical services in the Greater Houston area of the US.

The donation by Brij Agrawal and his wife, Sunita Agrawal, will support clinical programmes at St Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and help establish a nearby primary care community clinic in an area with limited access to healthcare.

Keep ReadingShow less